Sports

Woods’ second round could be his last at 2017 Farmers Insurance Open LA JOLLA – Tiger Woods is in extreme danger of missing the cut entering today’s second round of the $6.5 million Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf…

Help Heal Veterans partners with NASCAR driver Jennifer Jo Cobb to raise awareness for Vets with PTSD Help Heal Veterans (Heal Vets), the nation’s largest provider of free therapeutic arts-and-craft kits to U.S. veterans and active-duty military personnel, today announced it is partnering with Jennifer…

Temecula’s D-BAT batting cages are a hit, open with swinging success With the amount of youth players that grow up in the valley dreaming of life in the big leagues, it’s no secret that outside of the local batting…