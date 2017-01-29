Two share lead entering final round of Farmers Insurance Open
LA JOLLA – Defending champion Brandt Snedeker and Patrick Rodgers share the lead entering today’s final round of the $6.5 million…
Supervisors sign off on web-based food handler certification contract
Riverside County supervisors recently approved a five-year contract with a Salt Lake City-based firm to provide food handler certification training online.…
Lawmakers react to governor’s State of State Address
Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State Address Jan. 24, raised the prospect of “partisan fights” that could prove costly to California but also boasted a heartening message of standing up for all Californians “in the face of uncertainty,” Riverside County lawmakers said in reaction to the speech.…
County regulation of fighting canines changed
To ensure that dogs aren’t euthanized merely on the basis of their breeding, the Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance requiring animal control officials to individually evaluate all canines that are impounded in county facilities during its Jan. 24 meeting.…
Animal Services shows off San Jacinto facility
Woman arrested in connection with robbery
A 29-year-old woman found in a vacant home in Good Hope was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at one Wal-Mart and a theft at another, authorities said Saturday, Jan 28.…
HEMET: Boy who went missing in Hemet found
HEMET − Police today announced that a 12-year-old at-risk boy…
LAKE ELSINORE: Woman arrested for alleged participation in gang-related triple homicide
A third suspect was arrested for her participation in a gang-related triple homicide in Lake Elsinore, authorities said Tuesday, Jan. 24.…
Teen suspected of killing woman in DUI wreck
A 17-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter for killing a woman whose car she hit while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs on a Murrieta street in the middle of a rainstorm.…
Riverside area hotels and restaurants awarded Four-Diamonds by AAA
Thirteen Riverside County hotels and six restaurants earned the AAA’s coveted Four-Diamond Rating, the Automobile Club of Southern California announced today.…