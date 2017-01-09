Sports

Temecula Little League announces its 2017 spring registration It’s hard to believe that spring is around the corner and with its coming, the first hint of the baseball season. Temecula Little League is pleased to be…

Local youth basketball players invited to play during halftime of Clippers game at Staples Center Members of the fourth, fifth, and sixth grade Genesis Hoops club basketball teams were invited to the Staples Center to play a game during halftime of the Los Angeles…

Ormiston leads Lady Nighthawks to Classic title, named tournament MVP Over the course of a four day period, junior standout for the Murrieta Valley Lady Nighthawks, Megan Ormiston, went on an 87 point scoring spree, helping her team…