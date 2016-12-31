Supervisor Marion Ashley to oversee Benoit’s Coachella Valley District on interim basis
Fifth District Supervisor Marion Ashley will also oversee the Fourth District until Gov. Jerry Brown appoints a replacement for John J. Benoit, who died on Monday night, Riverside County officials announced Thursday, Dec. 29.…
One man arrested in connection with robberies and attempted sexual assault
A 34-year-old Riverside man was arrested Friday, Dec. 30 in connection with a pair of robberies and attempted sexual assaults of women whose cars he allegedly rammed intentionally along Interstate 215 to get them to pull over.…
Funeral services announced for late County Supervisor John Benoit
Funeral services will be held Jan. 10 in La Quinta for county Supervisor John J. Benoit, who battled pancreatic cancer, his office announced Wednesday.…
Inland Empire gas prices rise again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose eight-tenths of a cent today to $2.694, the fourth increase in five days.…
Temecula Grape Drop moved due to inclement weather
Temecula will greet 2017 with its salute to fruit tonight, at a different location than originally planned due to inclement weather.…
Rain, snow could dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations
Revelers ringing in the new year tonight in the Inland Empire will be forced to contend with inclement weather.…
New Year’s celebrants warned not to fire guns for fun
New Year's celebrants who shoot off guns to ring in 2017 could face criminal charges, authorities said.…
SAN JACINTO: Firefighters make quick work of chimney fire
A fire damaged a wall of a single-family home Friday, Dec. 30, in San Jacinto but no one was injured or displaced by the blaze.…
HEMET: Man suspected of dealing marijuana in Hemet Valley arrested
A convicted felon was arrested today in Homeland for allegedly transporting bundles of marijuana and carrying a gun.…
Weak storms to produce light rain in Temecula and surrounding communities
Several low-energy storms are predicted to roll through the Inland Empire this weekend, producing light rain and snow in some locations, forecasters said today.…