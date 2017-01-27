Supervisors sign off on web-based food handler certification contract
Riverside County supervisors recently approved a five-year contract with a Salt Lake City-based firm to provide food handler certification training online.…
Lawmakers react to governor’s State of State Address
Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State Address Jan. 24, raised the prospect of “partisan fights” that could prove costly to California but also boasted a heartening message of standing up for all Californians “in the face of uncertainty,” Riverside County lawmakers said in reaction to the speech.…
County regulation of fighting canines changed
To ensure that dogs aren’t euthanized merely on the basis of their breeding, the Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance requiring animal control officials to individually evaluate all canines that are impounded in county facilities during its Jan. 24 meeting.…
Board gives go-ahead for revamp of ordinance regulating projects
The board of Supervisors authorized Riverside County’s Transportation & Land Management Agency to move ahead with toughening the regulatory requirements contained in an ordinance that sets parameters for public works projects, mainly involving utilities during its Jan. 24 meeting.…
WINCHESTER: Teen linked to 3 burglaries arrested
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday, Feb. 2, for allegedly breaking into a Winchester business, in what authorities believe was his third burglary in the area.…
MURRIETA: Pair arrested for alleged car theft
A felon and his girlfriend were arrested in Murrieta Thursday, Feb. 2, after they were caught in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.…
Low pressure system brings chance of rain
Clouds will converge over Riverside County today and may deliver some light rain.…
Sports around the valley…1/24 – 2/1
HS Boys’ Basketball Jan. 28 Heritage (16-6, 6-1) – 71…
Local sports car drivers race the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
How is this for a twist? The president of the…
Hawks play on Sockers’ field, welcome team before game
Saturday, Jan. 14, was a long day for the Hawks…