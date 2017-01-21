Third in a series of storms could hit as early as Saturday evening
The third in a series of powerful rainstorms is expected to hit the Riverside County as early as this evening, although some isolated showers are expected today.…
Area nonprofits gifted County Asset Forfeiture Special Fund money
Two southwestern nonprofit groups that help at-risk children and teens keep away from drugs and crime will be receiving a portion…
Obama to start post-presidential life in Palm Springs
Barack Obama and his family were forced to delay their Palm Springs vacation Friday, as weather conditions forced their plane to land about 50 miles west of their destination in western Riverside County.…
UPDATE: Teen dies in morning collision on I-15, CHP reports
A teenager was killed this morning when she was ejected from a vehicle she was a passenger in during a rollover collision, according to a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol.…
Lennar shares the holiday spirit with Rancho Damacitas foster youth
TEMECULA – For over a decade, Lennar has played Santa…
County transportation projects awarded state funds
Projects aimed at improving infrastructure and making public transportation greener in Riverside County are slated for more than $5 million in funds from the California Transportation Commission, state officials announced Friday, Jan. 20.…
SAN JACINTO: Mud flows cake San Jacinto Road
Mudslides impacted a San Jacinto road Friday, Jan. 20, amid heavy rains, trapping motorists and prompting the closure of the corridor.…
Wilson Creek Winery to host first-ever Wine Country Music Awards
Golden Crown Productions LLC has announced the Wine Country Music Awards “Music is Life” to be held Nov. 5, at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, California.…
Road closures due to heavy rains, flooding
RIVERSIDE – Multiple roads were closed throughout Riverside County today…
Temecula police to reap first fruits of voter-approved sales tax increase
Temecula police will reap the first fruits of a sales…