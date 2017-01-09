Palm Springs shooter to go before judge today
A felony settlement conference was scheduled today for a man accused of fatally shooting two Palm Springs police officers in October when they attempted to contact him regarding a domestic disturbance.…
Triple-threat of winter storms arrives, NWS says
The clear skies and warm temperatures of Sunday will give way to a triple-threat of winter storms this week, starting today, the National Weather Service said.…
Transients bury lifeless baby near airport, police say
A 22-year-old homeless woman and her male partner are under investigation for allegedly burying a newborn who died in their care near Riverside Municipal Airport, authorities said Friday, Jan. 6.…
Elkus ordered to return to court Jan. 27
SANTA ANA – A 79-year-old former Lake Elsinore resident accused of gunning down his physician four years ago pleaded with an…
Pedestrian killed on 215 in Murrieta
A pedestrian was struck by an SUV and killed in Murrieta Sunday, Jan. 8, authorities said.…
Rollover crash causes major injuries in Temecula
Firefighters had to extricate at least one person from a car that flipped over three times Sunday, Jan. 8, near a Lake Skinner Recreational Park kiosk.…
Menifee announces addition to B3 program
MENIFEE – The City of Menifee’s Office of Economic Development…
Felon shot with own gun while trying to kill man sentenced
An ex-con who was shot with his own pistol while trying to kill a man during a drug deal gone bad was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to 15 years in state prison.…
Sedan, semi collide on Interstate 15
A sedan collided with a big rig on Interstate 15 in Wildomar Friday, Jan. 6, causing the smaller vehicle to overturn in the center divider.…
Felons accused of stealing safe from apartment building arraigned
Two felons accused of stealing a safe from a Murrieta apartment complex pleaded not guilty Friday, Jan. 6, to felony and misdemeanor charges.…