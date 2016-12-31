Local News

Temecula Grape Drop moved due to inclement weather Temecula will greet 2017 with its salute to fruit tonight, at a different location than originally planned due to inclement weather.…

Rain, snow could dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations Revelers ringing in the new year tonight in the Inland Empire will be forced to contend with inclement weather.…

New Year’s celebrants warned not to fire guns for fun New Year's celebrants who shoot off guns to ring in 2017 could face criminal charges, authorities said.…

SAN JACINTO: Firefighters make quick work of chimney fire A fire damaged a wall of a single-family home Friday, Dec. 30, in San Jacinto but no one was injured or displaced by the blaze.…

HEMET: Man suspected of dealing marijuana in Hemet Valley arrested A convicted felon was arrested today in Homeland for allegedly transporting bundles of marijuana and carrying a gun.…