Search continues for 5-year-old Fallbrook boy
A search was continuing today for a 5-year-old boy believed to have been swept into a storm-swollen creek in Rainbow on…
McStay book publishes on third anniversary of discovery
Patrick McStay intentionally had his book published Nov. 11, 2016, the third anniversary of the discovery of the remains of his…
Third in a series of storms could hit as early as Saturday evening
The third in a series of powerful rainstorms is expected to hit the Riverside County as early as this evening, although some isolated showers are expected today.…
Area nonprofits gifted County Asset Forfeiture Special Fund money
Two southwestern nonprofit groups that help at-risk children and teens keep away from drugs and crime will be receiving a portion…
Hemet man suspected of killing girlfriend being held without bail
HEMET – A Hemet man suspected of killing his girlfriend…
Temecula Scouts help local families over the holidays
Timmy Dull Special to Valley News Boy Scouts of America…
One dies in Murrieta in late-night accident
A woman has died following a car accident in Murrieta Sunday, Jan. 22, officials announced today.…
Roads closed countywide due to storm damage
RIVERSIDE – More than two-dozen roads were closed throughout Riverside…
The Menifee Valley Chapter of the Independent Pool and Spa Service Association donates to the Helping Other People in Elsinore food bank
MENIFEE – Members of the Independent Pool and Spa Service…
Storms to continue through the day bringing rain, heavy mountain snow
More rain and mountain snow at elevations as low as 4,000 feet are expected in Riverside County today as the final in a series of winter storms moves through Southern California.…