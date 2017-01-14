Suspect arrested in Corona-area domestic assault that killed a man, injured a woman and child
Sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect for a fatal attack on a man and assaults on a woman and child in a gated community in Glen Ivy, but more than 24 hours after the attack, investigators were still withholding the name of the suspect.…
Police investigate possible murder suicide
Sheriff's deputies were investigating a potential murder suicide Friday, Jan. 13, in Moreno Valley.…
Rain and snow continues throughout parts of Riverside County today
Rain and snow falling in parts of Riverside County may continue throughout the day today and possibly extend into the weekend as the latest in a series of winter storms takes its time exiting the region.…
UPDATE: Spanos announces Chargers move to L.A. Region
The San Diego Chargers plan to announce as early as today that they are moving to the Los Angeles area, ESPN reported.…
California’s Capitol, a state treasure
Working in the Capitol building is a wonderful privilege. The building…
San Jacinto City Council further strengthens marijuana ordinances
The San Jacinto City Council unanimously added two new ordinances…
TEMECULA: Suspected Serial Robber Arrested in Temecula After 10th Heist
TEMECULA – A month-long string of armed robberies in and…
HEMET: Man accused of killing sister in Hemet arrested
A man shot his sister, and a week after someone dumped the dying woman off at a hospital in Hemet, the brother was arrested at a house in the San Gabriel Valley, police said Saturday, Jan. 14.…
Man who killed wife, child sentenced to death
A death sentence was handed down Friday, Jan. 13, for a felon who killed his wife and 5-year-old daughter, as well as raped and slashed his ex-girlfriend, during back-to-back attacks in East Hemet.…
The Three Amigos challenge community to fundraise for Reality Rally, Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center
Last year they raised $13,000 for Reality Rally. This year,…