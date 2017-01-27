Regional News

Supervisors sign off on web-based food handler certification contract Riverside County supervisors recently approved a five-year contract with a Salt Lake City-based firm to provide food handler certification training online.…

Lawmakers react to governor’s State of State Address Gov. Jerry Brown’s State of the State Address Jan. 24, raised the prospect of “partisan fights” that could prove costly to California but also boasted a heartening message of standing up for all Californians “in the face of uncertainty,” Riverside County lawmakers said in reaction to the speech.…

County regulation of fighting canines changed To ensure that dogs aren’t euthanized merely on the basis of their breeding, the Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance requiring animal control officials to individually evaluate all canines that are impounded in county facilities during its Jan. 24 meeting.…