Regional News

Hemet Ex-Con Who Tried to Ram Patrol Car During Chase Sentenced BANNING – A convicted felon who fled from Hemet police in a stolen vehicle and tried to ram a patrol car at the end…

Funeral services in La Quinta for Supervisor Benoit Funeral services will be held today for county Supervisor John J. Benoit, a former law enforcement officer and member of the California Legislature who lost his battle with pancreatic late last month.…

Woman who was struck, killed by train identified A woman who was killed when she stepped in front of a commuter train on the west end of Riverside was identified today as a 37-year-old Cherry Valley resident who was reportedly distraught over a breakup.…