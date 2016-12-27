Inland Empire gas prices rise again

RIVERSIDE – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in the Inland Empire rose eight-tenths of a cent today to $2.694, the fourth increase in five days.

The average price in Riverside and San Bernardino counties is 2 cents more than one week ago but 1 cent less than one month ago and 25.2 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price rose for three consecutive days, then dropped four-

tenths of a cent on Monday.