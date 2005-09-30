Michelle’s Place offers free mammograms

Michelle’s Place, Women’s Breast Cancer Resource Center of Temecula and Murrieta Valley, is offering free mammograms to all women in the Valley who cannot otherwise afford to pay for one. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle’s Place, in conjunction with Michele Broad, nurse practitioner, will refer all women who qualify to Temecula Valley Imaging for a mammogram screening. Women who need a mammogram can contact Michelle’s Place at (951) 304-1280 to complete an application.
Michelle’s Place’s fourth annual “Celebration of Life” golf tournament is Monday, October 24. Proceeds from the tournament will help the women in our community dealing with breast cancer receive the free resources they need.
Hi,I need to know if is possible for me to get a mamogram,Im 35 years but my mom has cancer.please reply or call me at I live in murrieta
TRY MICHELLE’s PLACE IN TEMECULA AND MY IMAGING CENTER in FALLBROOK OR LAKE ELSINORE
(phone number omitted) please call with the information on the free mammogram
____________________________________________________________
EDITORIAL: Hi Kimberlye, here is some information about low cost or free mammograms that could be found on the Susan G. Komen website.
Low-cost or Free Mammograms
Most insurance companies and Medicare cover the cost of mammograms. And, in many parts of the U.S., low-cost or free mammograms are offered through national programs and community organizations.
Komen Affiliates fund breast cancer education, screening and treatment projects for those who need it most. Find an Affiliate in your area to learn what resources are available. Or, call our breast care helpline at 1-877 GO KOMEN (1-877-465-6636) to help find low-cost options in your area.
National Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program provides access to breast cancer screening to low-income, uninsured and underinsured women.
YWCA provides breast cancer education and screening to women who lack access to health services.
Each October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, many imaging centers offer mammograms at reduced rates. For a list of certified centers, visit the FDA website (http://www.fda.gov/cdrh/mammography/certified.html).
http://ww5.komen.org/LowCostorFreeMammograms.html
Hope this helps – Village/Valley News Staff
My question is I’m 29, found 2 lumps in my breast. Do you check woman under 40??I also have a strong family history of breast cancer.