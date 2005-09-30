Michelle’s Place offers free mammograms

Michelle’s Place, Women’s Breast Cancer Resource Center of Temecula and Murrieta Valley, is offering free mammograms to all women in the Valley who cannot otherwise afford to pay for one. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Michelle’s Place, in conjunction with Michele Broad, nurse practitioner, will refer all women who qualify to Temecula Valley Imaging for a mammogram screening. Women who need a mammogram can contact Michelle’s Place at (951) 304-1280 to complete an application.

Michelle’s Place’s fourth annual “Celebration of Life” golf tournament is Monday, October 24. Proceeds from the tournament will help the women in our community dealing with breast cancer receive the free resources they need.