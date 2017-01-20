Wilson Creek Winery to host first-ever Wine Country Music Awards

Golden Crown Productions LLC has announced the Wine Country Music Awards “Music is Life” to be held Nov. 5, at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula, California. The organizers plan for this to be the first of an annual event recognizing local musical talent in a variety of genres and a fundraiser for local charity.

The evening will feature a red-carpet event, celebrity judges, live performances, beer, wine, food and a concert by The Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker.

This new music competition will provide exposure, publicity, cash and prizes to bands and musicians of all ages. Finalists may be asked to perform live on awards night and/or at the SoCal Fair in October and will be added to Golden Crown Productions Talent Roster.

The Grand Prize will be $1,000 cash, an opening slot performance with a national act, a four-song recording by The Recording Farm, a professionally-recorded music video by Sebaz Production, a 30-minute opening set at the SoCal Fair 2018, radio play package, media coverage and national exposure.

Artists registered before March 1, will be eligible to perform at the Taste of Temecula Valley. The event will be held April 28 and 29 at Town Square Park in Old Town Temecula. The event benefits local student programs in arts and sciences.

Three finalists will be chosen in the following categories: Acoustic, Pop, Singer-Songwriter, Country, Rock, Cover, Instrumental, Youth (under 18), People’s Choice, Christian and Miscellaneous. Artists including bands, duos and solo acts, may enter at: www.winecountrymusicawards.com. Submissions are open now.

This year’s Wine Country Music Awards will benefit the Temecula Education Foundation that supports local school programs. TEF was formed during the state’s budget crisis to raise and provide additional funds to support schools’ offerings in Arts, Sciences and Technology. TEF also sponsors summer school enrichment programs.

TEF will receive 100 percent of the proceeds of the live and silent auctions as well as on-site raffle ticket sales, 20 percent of the ticket sales by TEF, and a $1 donation from Wilson Creek Winery for every alcoholic beverage sold during the evening of the Awards Ceremony.

Golden Crown Productions LLC, founded by Gregg Hassler and Don Harbour, has been bringing top-notch entertainment to the valley for years and has been active in supporting local charities. They have raised over half a million dollars for charities in the last 12 years. Golden Crown Productions has brought Kris Kristofferson, Joan Jett, Berlin, Los Lobos, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Blues Traveler, The Gin Blossoms, The English Beat, Great White, Snoop Dog, Warrant and many others to perform in wine country.

“This will be a fun evening showcasing great musical talent and supporting a great cause,” said Hassler, “We invite the community to come out and celebrate with us!”

For more information on the event, participation, donations for the auctions, contact Kirsten Turner at stardustpublicity@gmail.com.