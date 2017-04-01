10-year-old Wildomar girl’s pastel was chosen for national art contest

“The Fox and the Crow” story from Aesop’s fable inspired home-school student, 10-year-old Ava Lorren Gray, from Wildomar to pick up her box of pastel sticks and begin drawing. Little did she know that in May a group of skilled art judges in faraway Virginia will carefully look over her colorful creation and determine if she will win first place in a national art show.

Her pastel painting depicts a sneaky fox waiting for the perfect opportunity to steal the crow’s cheese. As the crow becomes increasingly occupied by showing off for her audience, she drops the cheese from her beak and fails to detect the fox’s evil intention. Ava’s piece entitled “Fame and Fortune” hopes to emphasize the potential consequences of stardom for those who are desperate for fame and attention – a lesson for Ava herself if she wins the national art contest.

The pastel painting she created in an art class impressed her artist mother, Janna Geary, who is the owner of an art and design studio in Wildomar. She encouraged her daughter to enter a Home School Legal Defense Association art contest last year. She walked away with a $100 and the display of her painting for one year.

“I was hesitant and nervous, but I decided to enter the contest anyway,” Ava said.

Ava enjoys singing, dancing and building. She hopes to use her creativity in the engineering field or to become an entrepreneur. She receives fine art training from her mother at the Art & Design Studio of Janna Geary.

Her success has inspired her to once again enter the 14th annual art contest sponsored by HSLDA this year.

Ava’s work is one of 150 entries being submitted by home-school students ages 7-10 from around the United States. In recognition of artistic excellence, her piece will be on exhibition for one year at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Virginia. The finalists must ship their artwork for hanging. Then in May, HSLDA judges will review the works and will announce the first, second and third place winners for 2017.

Patrick Henry College is a private, independent college with an evangelical Christian basis that focuses on teaching classical liberal arts and government. It is known for its conservative evangelical Christian focus and receives its primary funding from the HSLDA and private donations.