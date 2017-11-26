Art of the Holiday opens at the Fallbrook Art Center

FALLBROOK – This popular annual show offers a wonderful array of affordably priced, unique hand-crafted artful items perfect for holiday gift giving. The jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, accessories, functional and decorative wood and ceramics, greeting cards, glass mosaics, hand blown and fused glass, and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood, and mixed media ornaments were created by 50 regional artisans (11 new to the show this year).

Also, showing In The Salon & Lehmann Galleries are five regional award winning artists who round out the holiday show with their unique artistic expressions with works in pastel, oil, acrylic, watercolor, watermedia and digital painting. Artist participating in the show are Julie Compton, Susan Frommer, Patricia Hartman, Christine Wichers and Anne Youngblood.

Jerri Patchett, president of Fallbrook Arts, Inc, commented, that “The Art of the Holiday is my favorite place to shop, because you can get one of a kind, unique gifts that are very affordable.” Patchett added, “And, the show is open seven days a week and is free.” Parking is also free.

Art of the Holiday is open through Dec. 24, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. It is located at 103 S. Main at Alvarado. For other information on the show, supporting our programs or volunteering, please call (760) 728-1414 or visit www.fallbrookartcenter.org.