Junior Art of the Avocado winners announced

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office was a happy place as the artists who participated in the inaugural Junior Art of the Avocado competition waited to hear the results at the awards reception, April 12. The judges for the competition had been chosen from the local business community and had cast their ballots the day before.

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company is the sponsor of this event, as well as the Art of the Avocado Competition, which is in its 12th year.

“Although the Art of the Avocado competition was always open to all artists, any age, we believe that the younger artists did not want to compete with the adults,” Merrill Everett, former president of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, said. “That’s why we created a separate competition.”

Everett was very enthusiastic for the junior competition and was looking forward to see what the young artists were going to create. Unfortunately, he died March 20 and before the competition was held.

“He did not get to see his vision for this competition realized – he would have been so happy to see the children and what they created,” Meredith Gordon of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company said at the reception. “He would have been so proud of each one of them. We are looking forward to seeing what the children will create next year and the years that follow.”

The public can stop by the chamber of commerce office, 111 South Main Avenue, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to see the artwork.

“We are thrilled to feature this year’s inaugural Junior Art of the Avocado competition and display the children’s art here at the chamber,” Lila MacDonald, CEO of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, said. “I am grateful to support Meredith and Fallbrook Propane in their endeavors to support children and their art locally.”

Anyone wanting more information on upcoming junior art competitions can contact Anita Kimzey, event coordinator, at (714) 222-2462 or register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.