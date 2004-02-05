Murrieta’s best kept secret? Shhh

Customers of The Mill Restaurant in Murrieta love the family style restaurant so much they want to keep it a secret. “We love coming to the Mill because the food is great and you never wait long for a table, but shh, don’t tell anyone,” said Murrieta resident Kathy Johnson.Johnson wanted to keep how great The Mill was a secret so it wouldn’t become over crowded like restaurants in Temecula. However, the folks at the Temecula/Murrieta Valley News were curious about Johnson’s praise of The Mill, so we checked it out for ourselves. The owner of The Mill, Kirk Dye, found the news about customers wanting to keep his establishment a secret bitter sweet; but he was confident that most people can’t help but spread the word when they find a great place to dine.The quaint family style restaurant is located at the corner of Washington and Kalmia in Murrieta. The atmosphere is airy and friendly even to families with children. Dye prides himself on making children feel at home in his restaurant. Having four children, Dye said he and his wife of 18 years, Jeanette, have eaten out many times at establishments where children were seen as an inconvenience. The feeling of family and embracing children into their lives goes well beyond their four carrot tops. Kirk Dye and his wife sponsor various community sports teams. They are in their church choir and they employ many teenagers from the community. They are also very involved in the revitalization of Murrieta’s downtown, along Washington, because they want to see the children have a wonderful place to grow up in. “We live work and play here and we want the children to be able to stay here and enjoy what we have enjoyed,” Dye said. Dye describes The Mill as a restaurant with personality, a place people will remember and think about even when they are dining elsewhere. Like everything about the Mill, the menu is not like any other menu. It’s hard to pinpoint what the style of food should be called, but Dye calls it eclectic.“Its not tutti-frutti food,” Dye said. The pizza’s, which come in two sizes (either a 10 or 16 inch), are not your typical pizzas. You can order a Chicken Apple Sausage pizza or a Fresh Mozzarella Caprese that has fresh water mozzarella, basil, tomato and garlic olive oil with a drizzle of fresh pesto placed chilled over a warm crust. Dye said although he serves a lot of pasta he cannot call it an Italian restaurant because his ingredients are not typical Italian, for example a favorite called Honeymoon Pasta is smoked salmon lox in a gentle spiced cream with slivered scallions, purple onions and tomatoes. Salads are very popular at The Mill. Temecula residents Karen and Jack Mosher said the salads are so large they spilt one between the two of them. While interviewing the Moshers, they were enjoying a Chicken Caesar for dinner. The Caesar is special at The Mill because the dressing is made with sun-dried tomato. Many people ask for the recipe, but Dye will never give that up. He will, however, allow you to purchase a quart to take home. “Their portions are huge,” Karen Mosher said. “They don’t skimp on the chicken. We don’t have to fish around our salad to find the meat.” Jack Mosher said he likes coming to The Mill because the waitresses seem very well trained and they are very friendly. “Everyone here seems to care about their job,” Jack Mosher said. Thanks to the food, atmosphere, and friendliness of those who work at The Mill, the restaurant has become a central gathering spot. On a typical day, people come in for business lunches or they meet up with old friends. They come in after playing tennis or they enjoy an evening out with their family. Dye puts everything he has into The Mill and believes in not only treating his customers well, but also his employees.“I would never want to work at another restaurant. It is always fun to work here,” said server Jamie Stairs.Stairs said Dye’s bubbly energetic personality is contagious and influential. The restaurant was named after a concrete grain elevator that sits west of the restaurant. The elevator was built in 1919 and many people call it The Mill. Dye said it played a vital role for the community during the early 1900’s. More than 70 images of the mill adorn the restaurant walls and a smaller mill that was found buried under six feet of dirt on the same property as the grain elevator was cleaned up and painted and now sits in the middle of the The Mill. Dye invites curious adults and children to touch the smaller mill and to ask questions. “It’s a part of our history, ask questions, there is a story there,” Dye said. The Mill is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Mondays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Breakfast is served on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dye said he considers the breakfast menu to be filled with happy food.“It will fill you up for days,” Dye said.

