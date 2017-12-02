Ricardo Breceda Gallery and Sculpture Garden hosts food, art and music at open house

Children darted in and out of huge tin dinosaurs, conquistadors and fantasy creatures of all kinds while their parents enjoyed fresh carnitas and mariachi music at the Ricardo Breceda Gallery and Sculpture Garden’s first open house in Aguanga, Nov. 18-19.

Guests took the opportunity to see the hundreds of large and small tin creations made by the internationally known metal sculptor Ricardo Breceda and his team at his sculpture garden at 44450 State Route 79, just east of Temecula. Breceda recently moved most of his tin fabrication shop from Perris to the new location in Aguanga.

The tin sculptures, some as large as 12 feet high, cover the surrounding foothills and are lined in rows below. Visitors numbering in the hundreds stopped by to see the sculptures and enjoy free carnitas cooked the traditional Mexican way in big copper pots and hand-rolled tortillas while listening to the mariachi trio “Viva Autlan de Jorge Oliva” from Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 19. The Mike Thomas band from Anza played for the open house on Saturday.

As part of the open house events, tin sculptor Mario Gomez gave the visitors a demonstration on how the many large and small metal sculptures were created and welded together. Ricardo Breceda’s daughter, Lianna Breceda, served as tour guide, explaining what each tin piece represented and their retail prices.

By special invitation, artists from Anza Valley Artists set up their easels to paint some of the tin, almost lifelike, creatures in the garden. Much to the surprise of many visitors, dozens of tricked out Corvettes and their owners stopped by, visiting from San Diego on a run through the valley on Saturday.

Breceda said he hoped to have more open houses in the future.








