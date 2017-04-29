‘Student = Artist’ annual student art show opens at Mt. San Jacinto College

SAN JACINTO – Mt. San Jacinto College presents the annual student art show “Student = Artist” April 24 through May 11, Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Jacinto Campus Art Gallery, Building 1400.

Mt. San Jacinto College Art Gallery is pleased to present “Student = Artist,” the annual student art show. This group show celebrates the immense talent of the student artists at both the San Jacinto and Menifee Valley campuses. All artwork on display was created during the 2016-2017 academic year. Participating artworks are nominated by instructors whose selection criteria represent the best examples and a wide range of subject matter and media. The show features the range of media that students learn at the school including drawing, painting, two-dimensional and three-dimensional design, ceramic arts, sculpture, bronze casting, photography and digital illustration.

The gallery is free and open to the public. The art gallery is located at 1499 N. State St. in San Jacinto. Visit www.msjc.edu/artgallery for more information or contact John Knuth at (951) 487-3585 or jknuth@msjc.edu.