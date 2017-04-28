Top artists come to Temecula winery for spring art show

TEMECULA – Next month, the work of more than a dozen prominent painters, sculptors and photographers will be on display for a three-day show and sale at Lorimar Winery located at 39990 Anza Road in Temecula wine country. The event aims to once again raise the bar on fine art collecting in the region.

The show, which runs Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, will be open to the public all day with special evening receptions filled with music, wine and guest appearances by some of the artists. The main featured evening reception is Friday from 5-8 p.m.

What sets this show apart is its wide spectrum of artists and their level of talent. All the artists show in galleries nationwide and have strong collector bases around the globe. They hail from places like Santa Fe, Seattle, Uruguay, Kazakhstan and of course, Temecula.

Featured artists include award-winning painters Santiago Garcia, Jill Holland, Linda St. Clair, Trevor Swanson, Linda Leslie and Michael Dickter and local painters Jami Tobey and Kym De Los Reyes. The figurative sculpture of Larry McLaughlin will also be on display, as well as the photography of local artist Bodhi Smith. The show features a wide range of styles from abstract expressionism to wildlife realism to landscape Impressionism and plenty in between.

Lorimar Winery owners said they are making good on their pledge to bring world-class art to the Temecula Valley. The winery has hosted smaller art shows for the past few years, but customer demand and a growing interest in fine art has prompted the gallery to hold what many expect to be the biggest and boldest show yet.

“The demand for world-class art has never been stronger in this area,” Dave Lester, the winery’s art gallery director, said. “This show will shine the spotlight on some of the brightest talents in the modern art world both locally and abroad. I expect a very packed house all three days.”

Members of the public will get the chance to meet some of the artists during the show and purchase the paintings at a promotional rate.

For event details, contact Lorimar Winery at (951) 694-6699, ext. 4 or go to www.lorimarwinery.com. For details on the artists, contact Weaver and Associates at (951) 259-6320 or weaverandassociatesart@gmail.com.