Altura Credit Union named a ‘Best Credit Union to Work For’

RIVERSIDE – Altura Credit Union has been named among the nation’s very best credit unions to work for, according to leading industry publication, Credit Union Journal. Altura was recognized as one of the top 45 credit unions nationally and was ranked No. 12 in the U.S. among credit unions with assets over $1 billon. Altura also was ranked No. 4 in California. It is the second consecutive year that Altura has placed on the list of the “Best Credit Unions to Work For.”

According to Credit Union Journal, it partnered with Best Companies Group to identify credit unions that have excelled in creating a quality workplace for employees.

“This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best credit unions,” Credit Union Journal said in making the announcement of the top 45 credit unions. The full list is available at www.CUJournal.com.

“All of us at Altura are humbled by this honor. I am extremely proud that Altura was recognized as one of the best credit unions to work for in the U.S.,” Jennifer Binkley, Altura president and CEO, said. “Our members, and meeting their needs, are our top priorities. Creating a work environment where people want to come to work every day runs a close second. We understand that if our employees enjoy their work, they can better serve our members. It creates a win-win for everyone.”

In making its announcement, Credit Union Journal said that determining the best credit unions was a two-step process. The first step is a review of a credit union’s workplace policies, practices and demographics, which counts for 25 percent of the score. The second step is an extensive employee survey that assesses the experiences and attitudes of individual employees about their workplace, which is worth 75 percent of the total score.

Altura Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution headquartered in Riverside County. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Riverside and San Diego counties and selected cities in San Bernardino and Orange counties can become an Altura member, as well as U.S. military, U.S. government and civilian employees working at March Air Force Reserve Base and U.S. Armed Forces retirees. For more information, visit www.AlturaCU.com.