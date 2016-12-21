Altura Credit Union Reports Net Income of $7.4 Million in Third Quarter

RIVERSIDE – Altura Credit Union recently reported year-to-date net income of $7.403 million on total assets of $1.22 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The increase of $1.380 million is compared to the same period in 2015, and represents a 23 percent increase in net income on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, the credit union’s total net worth was also higher, increasing 6.1 percent to $130.5 million.

“The third quarter was another strong quarter for Altura,” CEO Mark Hawkins reported. “Member loan demand remained strong during the quarter and revenue from operations continues to show improvement. We’re very pleased with our performance.”

Altura also continues to experience increased market interest in joining the credit union, as it has throughout 2016. “New member growth has settled in at about 1,200 new members per month,” Hawkins continued. “This represents the strongest, sustained rate of growth we’ve seen in years.”

The upward trend in loan production, seen throughout the year, also continued through the third quarter. “Loan production, especially automobile loan production, has continued to show strength,” Hawkins said. “In fact, over the course of the past 12 months, automobile loan balances have increased by more than 18 percent, ending the period at nearly $460 million in member loan balances.”

Results were tempered by lower than expected performance of the loan portfolio acquired in last year’s merger with Visterra Credit Union. “Net income for the period was offset by a higher provision for loan losses expense during the quarter,” Hawkins explained. “While we anticipated lower performance in this portfolio, those expectations were exceeded during the period.” He added, “In the fourth quarter, however, portfolio performance has once again returned to expected levels. We see this trend continuing as we close-out 2016 and move into the New Year.”

Summing up the credit union’s results, Hawkins reported that overall loan production is higher by approximately 10 percent, with positive expectations in place for 2017.

Altura’s solid performance thus far in 2016 has resulted in a net worth ratio of 10.62 percent as of Sept. 30. For comparison, the National Credit Union Administration considers a net worth ratio above 7 percent to represent a credit union that is well capitalized.

Based in the Inland Empire for 59 years, Altura Credit Union serves 117,000 members, has $1.22 billion in total assets and operates 13 branch offices in Riverside County. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Riverside and San Diego counties; selected cities in San Bernardino and Orange counties; as well as U.S. military, U.S. government and civilian employees working at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County; and retirees of the United States Armed Forces. For more information on Altura, visit www.alturacu.com, or call (888) 883-7228.