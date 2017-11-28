Ameriprise Financial community volunteers at Feeding America Riverside

MENIFEE – Ameriprise Financial advisors, employees and clients recently came together to help families and individuals in the Inland Empire. Organized by Taylor, Taylor & Associates, Feeding America Riverside gained 25 new volunteers as they spent the morning sorting, packaging and weighing various foods and necessities. This effort was focused on helping the 42 million people, including 13 million children and more than 5 million seniors, who struggle with hunger in the U.S.

The event was part of the semiannual national days of service arranged by Ameriprise in partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization. The 8,000 Ameriprise financial advisors, employees and clients spent Nov. 10, participating in more than 450 volunteer events across the country.

Feeding America Riverside and San Bernardino began in 1980 as Survive Food Bank, distributing about 10,000 pounds of food per month and partnering with about 20 local nonprofit agencies. Today, FARSB distributes nearly 2.5 million pounds of food per month and partners with over 400 local nonprofit agencies. There are over 800,000 people who are food insecure in the Inland Empire with one out of three of those people being children. Currently, over 400,000 people in the Inland Empire rely on the food bank’s distribution center to make ends meet. To learn more, visit www.feedingamericaie.org.

Ameriprise Financial is dedicated to utilizing the firm’s resources and talents to improve the lives of individuals and build strong communities. Through grants, volunteerism and employee and adviser gift matching programs, the company supports a diverse group of over 6,500 nonprofits across the country.

Ameriprise Financial has been helping people with their financial future for more than 120 years. With a network of 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, they have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information or to find an Ameriprise adviser, visit www.ameriprise.com.