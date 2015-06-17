Ask the Orthodontist helps families make better decisions when investing in their smiles.
Q: I have two young granddaughters who will both need braces in the foreseeable future. Is it possible to cut the cost of braces, or orthodontic treatment when it comes to straightening their teeth?
~Kay B. R., Temecula
A: Yes. Here are three steps you can put put into action when it comes to the cost of braces:
- Start early by choosing a quality orthodontist to look at your child (Age: 7+). Screenings provide a baseline and can give you peace of mind. Taking steps to correct a harmful habit or growth problem can pay huge dividends.
- Contribute to your Flex Spending Account (FSA) or establish a Health Savings Account (HSA). Use pre-tax dollars to pay for braces or Invisalign. FSA’s and HSA’s give you the most flexibility to choose who fits your family best.
- Find a patient centered, full-service orthodontic practice with resources to make your life easier. Navigating insurance waiting periods, dual-coverage rules,
handicapping labio-lingual deviation (HLD) index requirements, etc. can be a task for anyone. Let your orthodontist’s office do the legwork, explain your benefits to you, and find out the best way to cut your cost of treatment.
My name is nouha. I am an exchange student from tunisia and i am going to the us this summer !
I got braces about 4 months ago to fix my teeth gap ( between my two front teeth) and since i am going to a different country i was wondering if its possible that an orthodontist can complete the work that someone else already started . If yes, can you please tell me approximately the cost of removing braces !
Thank you so much for your time sir and i hope i hear from you soon due to the fact that i am leaving to the us on August.
Sincerely,
Nouha
Hi Nouha, Yes. You can choose to transfer to another orthodontist to finish your treatment. In our area removal costs $500. However, records and retainers will likely be recommended and may add additional cost. If you’re not finished, fees will be dependent upon how close you are to completing treatment. Go to mylifemysmile.org and you’ll find a locator tool to help you find an orthodontist in your area. Have fun packing! Best, Shawn
I wanted to give a shout out to Doctor Pesh. I lost my front tooth crown the night before Christmas Eve and my dentist was closed Saturday and Sunday for the Christmas holidays so my husband and I went in search of a dentist who was available on Saturday (Christmas Eve) to reattach the crown as we had a big party to attend that night and having a big gaping missing front tooth is not attractive. Dr. Pesh happened to be in the office that morning working with another patient and he graciously agreed to take a look at my tooth. Thankfully he was able to set my tooth back into to place. It is rare these days to find people like Doctor Pesh who are willing to step up and use their gifts and talents just to help out someone in need. I am grateful to Doctor Pesh for his generosity and would highly recommend him for your Orthodontic needs. He is a great guy and a great dentist!!!