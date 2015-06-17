Ask the Orthodontist helps families make better decisions when investing in their smiles.

Q: I have two young granddaughters who will both need braces in the foreseeable future. Is it possible to cut the cost of braces, or orthodontic treatment when it comes to straightening their teeth?

~Kay B. R., Temecula

A: Yes. Here are three steps you can put put into action when it comes to the cost of braces:

Start early by choosing a quality orthodontist to look at your child (Age: 7+). Screenings provide a baseline and can give you peace of mind. Taking steps to correct a harmful habit or growth problem can pay huge dividends. Contribute to your Flex Spending Account (FSA) or establish a Health Savings Account (HSA). Use pre-tax dollars to pay for braces or Invisalign. FSA’s and HSA’s give you the most flexibility to choose who fits your family best. Find a patient centered, full-service orthodontic practice with resources to make your life easier. Navigating insurance waiting periods, dual-coverage rules, handicapping labio-lingual deviation (HLD) index requirements, etc. can be a task for anyone. Let your orthodontist’s office do the legwork, explain your benefits to you, and find out the best way to cut your cost of treatment.

