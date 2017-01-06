City of Temecula reports highest job count in city history

TEMECULA – With 52,999 jobs and a growing diverse economic base, Temecula’s job numbers are creating a positive impact for Southwest Riverside County. The state of California’s Employment Development Department has released the fourth quarter job numbers for 2015, their most current data. The city of Temecula is pleased to announce strong local job growth with an additional 2,506 new jobs added from first quarter 2015. Temecula’s current job number of 52,999 is its highest peak ever in the city’s history.

Mayor Mike Naggar is honored that businesses have chosen to move to Temecula and are thriving here. “We are thankful for those businesses that made the decision to relocate and expand in Temecula,” Naggar said. “The city of Temecula continues to be focused on retaining, attracting and creating jobs here in town.”

The city’s Office of Economic Development leads the charge when it comes to job creation and business expansion, attraction and formation assistance. “On a daily basis, we work with companies at various stages and provide them educational opportunities for growth, align them with key contacts, assist with permitting and research viable expansion and relocation locations.” Economic Development Analyst Christine Damko said.

According to the 2016 Nielson Demographic Report, the city’s largest job sectors include education, health care, manufacturing, retail and real estate.