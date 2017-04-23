County fees for food, waste permits going up

RIVERSIDE – The board of supervisors voted to increase fees charged by the Department of Environmental Health for permits to sell food, operate tattoo parlors, store public waste and conduct other activities that require the county’s stamp of approval.

In a 4-0 vote without comment, the board approved Environmental Health Director Steve Van Stockum’s request to raise permit fees by 2 percent in the next fiscal year, reflecting a corresponding increase in the region’s consumer

price index last year.

“The Department of Environmental Health certifies that the 2 percent adjustment in fees will be sufficient to meet the department’s 2017-18 budget needs of the programs funded by those fees,” Van Stockum said in a statement posted to the board’s policy agenda.

A county ordinance passed in 2014 authorizes the department to modify fees to keep up with inflation.

Department of Environmental Health officials anticipate the agency will be saddled with nearly $1 million in additional costs in 2017-18, due mainly to greater internal service charges, as well as higher labor expenses stemming from union contracts. The fee hikes will net about $450,000 in additional revenue.

Under the new fee schedule, obtaining a permit to operate a restaurant will cost $720 annually, compared to $706 now; a tavern permit will go from $967 to $986; a produce stand permit from $360 to $367; a vending machine permit from $73 to $74; a public swimming pool permit from $392 to $399; a septic tank truck permit from $335 to $341; a solid waste storage facility permit from $3,958 to $4,037 and a body art facility permit from $237 to $241.

Van Stockum said businesses “will be moderately impacted” by the higher fees.