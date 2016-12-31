Dale Chavez headstall brings $105 at Cowboy Reunion auction

A headstall donated by Temecula saddle maker Dale Chavez was sold for $105 at the Cowboy Reunion auction Dec. 10.

Phyllis Jones of Paoli, Oklahoma, purchased the headstall. “I’m just thrilled to death to have it. I know they’re very valuable and I’m thrilled to death to get it,” Jones said.

A headstall is part of a bridle or halter which fits around a horse’s head to control a horse being ridden. Jones expects to use the headstall for her horse Miss Mary. “She’ll like it. It will be pretty on her,” she added.

The Cowboy Reunion that takes place in Las Vegas during National Finals Rodeo Week, includes a live auction and a silent auction which complement registration fees in raising money for donations to rodeo-related organizations. Chavez donated the headstall which was sold at the live auction conducted by auctioneer Jess Franks.

“I just walk up and he sees me coming and he knows what I need,” said Cowboy Reunion organizer Liz Kesler. “He just donates to support us.”

Cowboy Reunion proceeds are donated to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in Colorado Springs and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City which administers both the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and the Rodeo Historical Society. This year’s Cowboy Reunion took place Dec. 9-10 at the Orleans Hotel.

Jones began her Barrel Racing career in the Girls Rodeo Association that became the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association in 1982. Jones is Kesler’s niece and worked for Kesler and her late husband, Reg. “I carried the flag and did a little bit of everything at the rodeo,” Jones said.

Reg Kesler became a stock contractor and rodeo producer after retiring from rodeo as a competitor.

In 1981 Jones was the Oklahoma Barrel Racing Association champion and qualified for the Central Regional Rodeo Association finals and a top-10 finish in the CRRA standings. She now competes in jackpot barrel races with Miss Mary, who is 13. She also has an older horse who is retired from competition and ridden for pleasure by her grandchildren, and her stable also includes brood mares.

The activities in Las Vegas concurrent with the National Finals Rodeo also include the Cowboy Christmas Gift Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Dale Chavez Company had a booth at the December gift show.