Designs on a Vine brings Hollywood to the valley

“It’s been my dream to open an upscale women’s fashion boutique,” said Rosalind Barmore, owner of Designs on a Vine boutique, “and now women don’t have to go to L.A. to find professional business wear and fine eveningwear for special occasions. We also have trendy everyday casuals for every woman. We’re bringing Hollywood here to the Valley and Inland Empire.”

The simple and elegant boutique offers a unique mix of dresses, tops, bottoms, handbags, jewelry and more for the sophisticated shopper.

“We provide fashion-forward attire for all occasions,” said Barmore, a professional style consultant. “Our vision is to help women feel beautiful through their outward appearance so that it may permeate inward, building their self-esteem, confidence and presence,” said Barmore.

Barmore has over 25 years’ experience in retail and merchandising, including the Boston Store, Macy’s, TJX Companies and Target stores. She is a highly-sought after stylist in the corporate world. She recently completed a Hollywood Pilot Project.

Barmore is a high-energy fashionista balancing photo shoots, fittings, store merchandising, trade shows, personal consulting and staff training.

Designs on a Vine Boutique hosted a Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting Feb. 2, on Barmore’s birthday. The store was filled with well-wishers. Champagne and cookies were served as excited women waited in the lines for the dressing rooms. Many left with filled shopping bags and big smiles.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to meet our customers! The woman that shops at Designs On A Vine Boutique does not shy away from dressing the part, it’s her opportunity to exude confidence, showcase the sassy and promote great style.” said Barmore.

Designs on a Vine boutique is located at 27536 Ynez Road, Suite F-13 in the Temecula Town Center. For more information, visit the website at www.designsonavine.com, email shop@designsonavine.com or call (951) 506-2200.