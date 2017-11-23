Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins drive-thru restaurant in California opens in Wildomar

WILDOMAR – Dunkin’ Donuts, America’s all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods, and Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of ice cream specialty shops, have brought California’s third Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins multi-brand drive-thru restaurant to Wildomar. The establishment, located in the new Wildomar Square shopping center at 36270 Hidden Springs Road, opened Nov. 16, offering a full array of both Dunkin’ Donuts’ freshly brewed coffee and delicious baked goods and Baskin-Robbins’ premium ice cream and frozen treats.

During the grand opening festivities, guests had the chance to take photos with Dunkin’ Donuts’ and Baskin-Robbins’ brand mascots, Cuppy and Coney. A balloon artist was also onsite to provide entertainment for the whole family. Attendees who walked the pink carpet received DD Perks cards, which can be used through the Dunkin’ mobile app and for on-the-go mobile ordering.

Dunkin’ Brands marked the occasion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting and Wildomar’s many dignitaries and residents were invited to attend. In an effort to contribute to the community in which they serve, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin’ Robbins will donate $500 to five local schools including Elsinore High School, Vista Murrieta High School, Murrieta Valley High School, Murrieta Mesa High School and Temescal Canyon High School. The donation will further the performing arts initiatives and educational opportunities at these local institutions.

The Wildomar Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins location will also donate $1,500 to Beat Nb, an organization that raises awareness of neuroblastoma cancer in children and drives cancer research, making a difference in children’s survival.

The new Wildomar franchise will be operated by SAWS, owned by Southern California small business owner Mike Stout. Stout worked to bring Ramona residents their first combined Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins location in 2015, as well as Murrieta’s first Dunkin’ Donuts.

“We are excited to bring together a West Coast staple, Baskin-Robbins, and a new local favorite, Dunkin’ Donuts, here in Wildomar,” Stout said. “Residents in the area have been immensely supportive of our expansion here and we look forward to continuing to provide them with the fast-and-friendly service we are known for.”

As a DD Green Achievement restaurant, the new location will feature specialty lighting to reduce energy use, high-efficiency mechanical units, high-performance windows and low-flow faucets. DD Green Achievement is Dunkin’ Donuts’ sustainable restaurant program for U.S. restaurants that helps franchisees build new eco-friendly and energy-efficient locations.

The Wildomar location is open from 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or follow on Facebook, www.facebook.com/DunkinDonuts, and Twitter, www.twitter.com/DunkinSoCal. To learn more about Baskin-Robbins, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow on Facebook, www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins, and Twitter, www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins.