Eastern Municipal Water District honored for metering program

PERRIS – Eastern Municipal Water District was honored in October with the 2017 Sensus Reach Customer Service Award for its smart-metering technology.

The water district received the honor at a conference in Dallas, which focused on advanced metering technology for water, gas and electricity customers throughout the nation.

Earlier in 2017, EMWD expedited its meter technology upgrade, actively converting more than 1,000 manually read meters to smart meters each month. It is projected that every meter within EMWD’s 555-square mile service area will be a smart meter by mid-2019.

Smart meters send hourly usage reports to EMWD and can help identify if there is a potential leak at a property through prolonged water usage, improving water savings and increasing operational efficiencies.

Since February 2016, EMWD has notified more than 12,000 customers of potential leaks, the water district said in a press release. More than 95 percent of notified customers took corrective action and no longer show continuous water usage patterns. Customers were notified through their preferred method of communication – email, text or phone call.

“EMWD is appreciative of Sensus for this honor,” EMWD Board President David Slawson said. “Our organizations have worked together to use available technology to assist our customers in reducing water waste. The overwhelmingly positive customer feedback has affirmed how valuable this program is to our ratepayers.”

The new meter technology will eventually allow customers to monitor their usage in real time, project monthly bills and identify if there are potential leaks at their properties, the release said.

EMWD saves money through the meter upgrades as well. By transitioning to automated meters, EMWD avoids driving nearly 170,000 miles per year to read meters manually. It helps save in fuel costs, reduces the need for fleet vehicles and reduces EMWD’s carbon footprint. Customers may visit www.emwd.org/smartmeters to view a list of streets in EMWD’s service area that will undergo meter upgrades each month.

EMWD is the freshwater, wastewater service and recycled water provider to a 555-square mile area from Moreno Valley southward along the Interstate 215 corridor to Temecula and eastward to Hemet and San Jacinto. Approximately 795,000 people live and work in this area. In addition to its own water customers, EMWD supplements water to six local water agencies and municipalities that have their own water departments. EMWD operates four water reclamation facilities and treats some 46 million gallons of wastewater daily. More information can be found at www.emwd.org.