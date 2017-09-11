Employers are in for a change as new Form I-9 rolls out

TEMECULA – The U.S. government has developed and launched a new mandated Form I-9 for verifying the work eligibility of new employees.

The newest version of the Form I-9 was published by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, July 17.

“The new version brings very subtle changes to the form’s instructions and a list of acceptable documents, which were created with the theoretical goal of making the form easier to navigate,” Davis Bae, managing partner of the Seattle office of law firm Fisher Phillips, said. “Besides changing the wording on the form in almost imperceptible ways, the new version renumbers all List C documents except the Social Security card and streamlines the certification process for certain foreign nationals.”

Although the changes to the Form I-9 are minimal, failure to comply by the Sept. 18 deadline can result in significant fines. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced increases in fines for Form I-9 violations last year.

For additional details, visit www.uscis.gov/i-9-central.