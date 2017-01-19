Fallbrook Hospital liquidates non-medical assets

FALLBROOK – Centurion Service Group will be hosting a two-day public sale this weekend to liquidate hundreds of non-medical items from the Fallbrook Hospital.

The sale will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fallbrook Hospital is located at 624 East Elder Street.

Items will be sold cash and carry only, and must be removed at the time of payment.

Sales items include, but are not limited to:

Office equipment

Executive furniture

A full kitchen

TVs

And more

All items are final sale. For more information, please visit www.centurionservice.com or call Centurion Service Group at (708) 761-6655.