Gaitan promoted to real estate loan officer at Banner Bank

TEMECULA – Triana Gaitan has been promoted to real estate loan officer at Banner Bank, serving Temecula and the surrounding area.

Gaitan has more than 10 years of banking and related sales experience, most recently as a member of Banner’s residential lending team before being promoted to the loan officer position.

She has studied at California State University San Marcos and Palomar Community College.

Gaitan can be reached at (619) 243-7886.

Banner Bank is a Washington-chartered commercial bank that conducts business from more than 200 locations in Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho. Banner Bank is a community bank which offers a wide variety of commercial banking services and financial products to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses and their employees throughout the western U.S. Visit Banner Bank at www.bannerbank.com.