Gosch recognizes Spencer Pipitt for ‘amplified’ performance

HEMET – The Gosch Auto Group recently honored Spencer Pipitt, a combat veteran and Army ranger special operative, for his outstanding “amplified” performance over the past two years.

“We’d like to highlight our very own family member Spencer Pipitt,” said Hemet Gosch Ford management. “Spencer currently works at Gosch Ford Hemet as a sales consultant and has been a part of our family for nearly two years!

“Spencer, 27, has been a local resident of Hemet his whole life. Spencer is very family oriented, hardworking, and honest. He enjoys his free time with his wife Jade in their new house they just purchased here in Hemet and hopes to reside in the Hemet area for many years to come.”

Prior to Spencer joining the Gosch Auto Group family, Spencer a combat veteran and served as a Army Ranger special operative from 2007 to 2012. Spencer served in the 1st Platoon Charlie Company Second Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment.

His platoon consisted of 35 highly skilled and trained individuals that went under intense ranger training, SERE school, and tactical shooting and fighting classes. He served four lengthy tours with one to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and three trips to Afghanistan that supported Operation Enduring Freedom.

Army Rangers are an elite special operations force with a main purpose to disrupt and fight the enemy beyond the front lines. This elite group specifically target high value targets such as Taliban and Al-Qaeda leaders.

Spencer says there are similarities between being a Ranger and working at Gosch. “I loved every minute of being a Ranger, the comradery, the family, and of course the elite training. Working at Gosch has brought back very similar emotions such as having a family based organization.”

The Hemet Gosh Ford management, recognizing all United States military veterans and active duty soldiers, Marines, airman and Coastguardsmen, thank them for their service. “Thank you Spencer for service, and being an elite member of our family here at Gosch!” management said.