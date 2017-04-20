Hine Subaru donates $25,000 to ‘Share the Love’ with Assistance League

General Manager Bill Brumbaugh and owner John Hine of Hine Subaru of Temecula presented a $25,000 check to the Assistance League of Temecula Valley Tuesday, April 11, as a result of the Subaru “Share the Love” campaign.

One of the cornerstone values of Subaru’s mission is supporting causes important to the company, its retailers and customers. Throughout the campaign, which runs from mid-November to early January each year, Subaru donates $250 for each new Subaru that is sold or leased to one of four national charities or the dealer’s local selected charity. The customer chooses to which charity the donation should go. The national campaign and its over 600 dealers have donated over $70 million in the past nine years.

“This is a great way for us to give back to the community,” Brumbaugh said. “We are happy to support such a great organization for all the great things they do for families and children in need, They are all-volunteer and all our support goes straight back to the cause. Their devotion and commitment to spend their free time and give back is amazing.”

National charity partners this year include Make-A-Wish Foundation, Meals on Wheels America, National Park Foundation, and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The local charity chosen by Hine Subaru of Temecula for the fourth consecutive year is the Assistance League of Temecula. Hine Subaru has donated over $54,000 to the organization.

“Nationally, 50 percent of customers chose their local charity,” Brumbaugh said. “Here in Temecula, 80 percent chose the Assistance League. This is a great testament to what they do for our communities.”

The Assistance League of Temecula Valley is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the cities and schools of southwest Riverside County. Their philanthropic programs include: Operation School bell, Operation Foster Youth, Operation Scholarships, Operations SHADES, Operation Bear Hug and Operation Community Outreach. In 2015-2016, the Assistance League returned $378,000 to the communities they serve, they served 29,200 people and 32,100 volunteer hours were logged.

“We are thankful for such a great partnership with Hine Subaru,” Elektra Demos, former president of the Assistance League and current Community Ambassador said. “Donations from businesses and individuals enable us to help more at-risk families and children. We are greatly encouraged that so many Subaru customers chose us as their charity for the Subaru donation. Donations to our thrift store also provide for our programs.”