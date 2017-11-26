Holiday Retirement’s Chateau at Harveston hosts open house and holiday boutique

TEMECULA – Holiday Retirement’s Chateau at Harveston welcomes community friends, spouses and relatives, 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, for the Open House and Holiday Boutique. It is a great opportunity to become familiar with all that Chateau at Harveston has to offer to seniors in Temecula. Additionally, in-service vendors will be available, offering handcrafted items, arts, mobility equipment, home goods, pet care, health services, personal wears and beauty products.

Guests can enjoy refreshments, the Chateau at Harveston informational booth and vendor-supplied holiday boutique shopping. This event is free and open to the public.

Laura Hankla, enrichment coordinator for Chateau at Harveston, will be available to answer questions on life at the retirement community and what events and activities are offered throughout the year for residents and their loved ones.

The Chateau at Harveston is located at 40024 Harveston Drive in Temecula. Discover more about life at Chateau at Harveston at www.holidaytouch.com/our-communities/the-chateau-at-harveston.

Based in Winter Park, Florida, Holiday Retirement has been a trusted senior living provider since 1971 and operates more than 300 retirement communities throughout the United States. For more information about Holiday Retirement, call (800) 322-0999 or visit www.holidaytouch.com.