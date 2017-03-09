Lake Elsinore exploding with growth, part two: commercial and industrial

Editor’s note: Lake Elsinore is one of the fastest-growing cities in California and the nation. This article is the second in a three-part series detailing the explosive growth – economic development, investment and population – planned for Lake Elsinore. Part One was an overview and covered infrastructure projects to support the growth. Part Two focuses on commercial and industrial growth and some of the businesses coming to the area.

“The window of opportunity is wide-open,” Director of Community Development Grant Taylor said, as he outlined more than1.5 million square feet of commercial projects that have been entitled and in construction or are in the planning process.

Some businesses new to Lake Elsinore include Tractor Supply Company, Sleep Train, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Subs N’ Cup, SportClips, Stadium Pizza, Kitchen and Tap and Aldi.

Next, Grant described some of the projects for commercial growth and sports tourism.

Outlets at Lake Elsinore received exterior improvements, and signs; also, the Collier Avenue medians are complete. Four outpads totaling 20,000 square feet on the north side of Collier Avenue between Nichols Road and Riverside Road are under construction.

The 14-acre, $6.5 million Rosetta Canyon Sports Park is open. The project was designed for tournament play with five softball diamonds, a two-story concessions stand with a covered observation deck; it also features a children’s playground, clock and cell tower, gazebos and an artificial turf football and soccer field. The first phase of the project, the Rosetta Community Park, consists of two lighted tennis courts, two lighted basketball courts, a baseball field, a tot lot, a 1.25-acre enclosed dog park and barbecue and picnic areas all on 8 acres.

The 154,000-square-foot Wal-Mart Superstore, located on 18 acres on the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Cambern Avenue is awaiting a regional drainage fix. The project also includes four outpads.

The seven-acre Airstream RV Dealership located at Camino del Norte and Ohanna Circle near Main Street will feature a unique sales office, a 6.2-square-foot airplane hangar.

“Restaurant Row” on Dexter Avenue has a buffet and grill option under construction, the 7,800-square-foot Golden Corral.

The eleven-acre Artisan Alley at the Diamond on Diamond Drive between Malaga Road and Campbell Street is a 95,000-square-foot, mixed-use commercial and retail center that will feature a hotel, breweries, a market and restaurants, in addition to national and regional retailers.

In keeping with its theme as “The Action Sports Capital of the World,” the city of Lake Elsinore is building the 525,000-square-foot Diamond Sports Center that will have 58 indoor, multi-use courts, restaurants, food court, sports bar and ancillary services. The building will be 50 feet tall and sits on 24 acres on Diamond Drive between Lakeshore Drive and Pete Lehr Drive adjacent to the Storm Stadium.

The Lakeshore Town Center is a 416,000-square-foot, mixed-use development with three multistory buildings, retail, 110 condos, convention center with pier and 100-room hotel on 25 acres on the lake at the intersection of Main Street and Lakeshore Drive.

The Central Plaza Shopping Center occupies 7 acres at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Collier Avenue. The 71,800-square-foot commercial, multi-tenant shopping center is pending a March approval.

The Wakerider Resort and Beach Park will consist of an 11,350-square-foot commercial development with a restaurant, bar, coffee shop and bakery, retail and an additional eighty-room hotel. It also includes RV parking, camping, two floating docks and 30 boat slips.

Taylor also briefly described a number of other projects underway. The construction of the eight-building, 152,000-square-foot Pasadena Industrial Park at Pasadena Street and Hunco Way is nearly complete. The Fairway Business Park, a three-building, 75,000-square-foot industrial park on 17 acres at the corner of Chaney Street and Temescal Wash channel has been approved.

The Circle K demo and expansion project at Central and Dexter is underway; the new 4,500-square-foot Circle K food store, gas station and car wash at Riverside Drive and Joy Street are in plan check.

Stadium Pizza, near the Cultural Center, is expanding to 10,000 square feet for restaurant, brewpub and arcade.

The 13,000-square-foot, multi-tenant Ness Industrial building on Collier and Birch Street partially built a decade ago is nearing completion. The Quikcrete Plant is pending a Planning Commission hearing. Taylor also mentioned Central Pointe, Kassab Travel Center and an upscale boat sales service and manufacturing company, Tige Water Sports, with an interest in building a 26,000-square-foot center.

The La Quinta Inn & Suites, at the northwest corner of Dexter Avenue and 3rd Street, has been approved and is awaiting building permits. The 63-room, four-story 36,446 square foot building will sit on 1.05 acres.

The recently-approved Alberhill Villages Specific Plan includes 2.3 million square feet of commercial, 974,500 square feet of mixed use and a 63-acere, 6000-student university.

“There is a lot of activity and great growth in the city of Lake Elsinore right now and in the near future,” Taylor said. “The window of opportunity is wide-open.”

Author’s note: In last week’s article, Mayor Magee’s city highlights should have begun with “A development of over 8000 homes has just been approved with another 1100 residential dwelling units in process and over 29,000 yet to be built in the next five to 10 years.” Valley News apologizes for any confusion this may have caused.