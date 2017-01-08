Melody’s Ad Works wins 2nd Polaris Award from Public Relations Society of America

FONTANA – Melody’s Ad Works and Melody Brunsting won a Public Relations Society of America Polaris award for the 2016 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival e-newsletter and the 33rd annual 2016 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival press kit at the PRSA-Inland Empire annual awards banquet in November 2016. This honor is Melody’s Ad Works’ second time winning the Polaris award.

Independently judged by the Buffalo, New York, chapter of PRSA, 60 entries in various categories were judged based upon research, planning, execution, evaluation and outcome. The Polaris award is the highest award given in each category based upon total points earned.

The 2016 Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival press kit had an innovative design emphasizing the theme “Uncork the Fun.” The marketing materials presented to PRSA contained all press releases, public service announcements, audio and video clips, photos and other pertinent information on a branded wine cork-encased flash drive. Additional tactile elements of the kit included a guide book to photos and stories on the flash drive and a message in a bottle with a hot air balloon inside the bottle.

The press kit also won top honors from the International Festivals and Events Association in September 2016. The newsletter was part of a comprehensive digital marketing campaign that also won IFEA top honors.

Brunsting is among 5,000 active accredited public relations practitioners, as designated by the Public Relations Society of America. Accreditation is given to professionals who successfully complete a comprehensive examination process and demonstrate their knowledge, experience, skills and abilities in communication theory, planning, management science and practice of public relations.

“I am humbled to receive the Polaris award as it is judged by other industry professionals and awarded based on results. Being recognized by other public relations professionals and the Public Relations Society of America is an outstanding achievement,” Brunsting said.

Melody’s Ad Works has been serving the Inland Empire since 1989 with integrated public relations and marketing campaigns for special events, nonprofits and shopping districts. President Melody Brunsting serves on the 2017 Visit Temecula Valley board of directors as secretary. She has promoted the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival for the past 16 years and created several signature events in Old Town Temecula for the city of Temecula, including the popular annual New Year’s Eve Grape Drop.

For more information about Melody’s Ad Works, visit www.melodysadworks.com.