Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

MENIFEE – The Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its selection of Las Vegas resident Tim Dalton for the position of executive director. The announcement comes nearly six weeks after the chamber decided to take a new direction with its management team mid-December.

Dalton has more than 15 years’ experience leading nonprofits, developing marketing strategies and managing events, a press release issued by the chamber reported.

“Given his vast experience in both the public and private sectors, the chamber is confident Tim is the perfect fit to grow our organization to meet the needs of our dynamic city,” Karen Nolan, chairwoman of the chamber’s board of directors, said.

Dalton is the principle of his own consulting firm, specializing in marketing, event planning, volunteer development and project management. He has also served as the executive director of the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership where he led marketing, finance, accounting and social media efforts for the economic development organization of Kennewick, Washington.

“Tim will be able to make an impact that the chamber, its members and the city will see almost immediately,” Nolan said.

Dalton is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Washington State University. When he is not working, he is a passionate golfer who looks forward to playing on the many courses in Southwest Riverside County.