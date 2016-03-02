Menifee’s growth spurt continues to exceed expectations

There are more than 100 development projects going on across the city of Menifee at the present time, with more coming in the near future including 10,000 new homes, said Jeff Wyman, Menifee’s interim economic development director in an economic update presented to the Menifee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The update presented to the chamber members and other businessmen in Menifee took place at BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House Feb. 18 following a Meet and Greet event for new Menifee District 3 Councilwoman Lesa Sobek.

“There is a lot of construction going on in this city as you can see,” Wyman said. “We have over 100 projects going on in the city or in the entitlement phase at the city.”

He said across the street from BJ’s Restaurant on the east side of Haun Road, “we have 100,000-square-feet of retail stores and restaurants moving forward.” They include a new PetSmart, Party City, Buffalo Wings, Rubios and a Krispy Kreme doughnut shop and there is a lot more retail coming, he reported.

He told the guests that five years ago the city staff found out the new residents of the city were seeking more amenities, shopping, entertainment and places to eat.

“When I came to the city,” he said, “there was only one national chair restaurant, the Red Robin, here.”

Since then he said the city’s goal is “to try to build amenities within the city to bring people back into the Menifee so they don’t have to travel” elsewhere to enjoy those things.

He noted the shopping center across the street from Country Corners has been in the works for several years.

“Development projects take a long time to come to fruition… and our staff has been going out to encourage development and the amenities that we know the residents want. Now there are other things coming,” Wyman said.

The Krikorian Theater complex is moving forward, he said. The land has been purchased and they are now working on the development application.

“It’s going to be more than a theater, it’s an entertainment complex, It will have 12 to 14 theaters with the largest screen in Southern California—a 100 foot screen and a 16 lane bowling alley. It will have a sports bar and a possible stage for entertainment,” Wyman said.

He said the staff spent a lot time at trade shows across the country trying to find just such a thing, and found Krikorian.

Looking to the town center area across Newport Road to the north Wyman said there will be additional restaurants, retail shopping, a civic center and a courthouse. He noted that the city already has the land to build the civic center.

LA Fitness is under construction across from the town center.

In Councilwoman Sobek’s District east of Haun Road and south of Newport Road a new Stater Brothers plaza will be built. In the Scott Road area, The Junction Center has a 525,000-square-foot development in the works. A Wal-Mart Supercenter is planned with the lot already graded. Wyman said the city is trying to speed up the Wal-Mart project because it was brought to the city through the initiative of the people.

“But, they are working at their own pace,” Wyman said. “We have been trying to push them but they are like a giant, very hard to push.

“South of that we will have the city’s first business park with 850,000-square-feet of space available to major businesses. This is needed not only in the city but in south Riverside. I think business park vacancies are only 1 percent now in the entire area,” he said.

On the residential growth side, Wyman said the city has more than 10,000 units ready to be constructed.

“Right now across the city there are 200 new homes under construction from Audie Murphy Ranch down Newport Road to Heritage Park and in the northeast part of the city,” he said.

“These are quality new homes ranging in price from $350 to 400,000 in price. Housing prices have really come up, which is really great. They are quality homebuyers that have quality incomes that they are going to spend in the shops around the city,” Wyman said.

He noted that because of the growth in the city more infrastructure is needed.

“That is why we have $170 million in capital improvements on our project list,” he said, adding that infrastructure projects include the Newport and Scott road intersections, the Holland Road overpass and the Bradley Road overpass crossing over Salt Creek. It also includes the McCall Boulevard interchange. “But that one is way down the road.”

“Oh, yes,” Wyman said, “I almost forgot, there may be a second Wal-Mart coming as well.”

The city recently printed an award winning brochure called “Menifee Moving, improving Menifee’s Infrastructure and Traffic Circulation” available at the City Hall. The brochure gives an updated guide to the city’s capital improvement plan. For more information about the city of Menifee readers may call (951) 672-6777. Menifee City Hall is located at 29714 Haun Road in Menifee.