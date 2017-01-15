Metropolitan Water District approves preliminary design for Lake Mathews Disaster Recovery Facility upgrades

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California approved the preliminary design phase for upgrades to the Lake Mathews Disaster Recovery Facility.

The Dec. 13 MWD board action also appropriated $250,000 for that work and found that the upgrade of existing facilities was categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review. The planned upgrades include structural strengthening of the roof connections, bracing of the interior walls, and slope stabilization at the building’s perimeter.

The Lake Mathews Disaster Recovery Facility houses electrical switchgear, telecommunication hardware and information technology servers and equipment. The purpose of the facility is to provide off-site information backup in case the information technology systems at MWD headquarters in Los Angeles are out of service. The facility consists of a 1,600 square foot masonry building with a flat steel roof and includes a data center which houses telecommunications and computer equipment along with servers and an electrical room which houses an uninterruptible power supply for the data center. The facility also supplies power to the Lake Mathews administration building and to the lake’s junction shaft.

A seismic assessment conducted in 2013 revealed that the building could be damaged if a major earthquake occurs. The facility is also only 8 feet away from the edge of a 50-foot-tall slope. The crest of the slope has eroded over the years, and unless the erosion is curtailed, the foundation of the Lake Mathews Disaster Recovery Facility building could be compromised.

The preliminary design phase activities include geotechnical investigations, preparation of conceptual layout drawings, development of a construction cost estimate and preparation of environmental documentation. GeoPentech will perform the geotechnical investigations which will include drilling test borings, laboratory testing and assessing potential hazards such as landslides and slope instability. MWD staff will perform the other design-related activities. The $250,000-appropriated amount will cover $184,000 for the technical activities, $30,000 for project management and $36,000 for contingency.

The preliminary design phase is expected to be completed in August 2017.