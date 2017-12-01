Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center announces new fundraising and development director and new program manager





TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center, a support organization serving those living with breast cancer since 2001, has announced the selection of Jaimie Denton as its new fundraising and development director, and Melissa Rada as the new program manager.

“We are thrilled to have Jaimie join our team, and we look forward to Jaimie applying her previous knowledge, experience and expertise to help Michelle’s Place to grow and expand,” Kim Gerrish, Michelle’s Place executive director.

Denton has stepped into the fundraising role to grow, sustain and nurture relationships within the community, Gerrish said. Denton transitioned to Michelle’s Place from a career in property management in the greater Los Angeles and Orange County regions.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Michelle’s Place team,” Denton said. “Majority of my career has been spent in the property management industry, and I look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience into the nonprofit sector to further advance our mission and community support.”

Rada joined Michelle’s Place at the beginning of 2017 as a volunteer. Through volunteering, she realized her passion for helping others. With her degree in public health, she said she wanted to find a way to integrate her education with her passion for nonprofit work.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment,” Gerrish said. “Melissa will bring leadership and creativity to the Center’s programs and a deep sense of commitment to our clients.”

Gerrish said Rada sees the value in education and wants to promote and provide resources to her community to encourage optimum health for all. Her passion for health and fitness has become a lifelong journey, she said, constantly researching the most current trends and scientific studies.

Rada grew up in the Murrieta community, played soccer for local club teams, went to high school at Murrieta Valley and received her bachelor’s degree in public health from California Baptist University.

As the new program manager, she will be working to create programs for all Michelle’s Place clients, such as yoga, reiki and educational seminars. Also, she will work with the physicians and health professionals in the area to bring more education to Michelle’s Place.

Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center is a nonprofit organization, empowering individuals and families dealing with breast cancer through education and support services.