Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center announces three new executive board members

TEMECULA – Michelle’s Place Breast Cancer Resource Center announced the appointment of three new members of its executive board: Al Rubio, Renee Fininis and Annie Bostre-Le.

“Our newest board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the board at Michelle’s Place,” Executive Director Kim Goodnough said. “We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue our mission to empower individuals and families impacted by breast cancer.”

Rubio is the human resources manager for DCH Auto Group. He has a strong belief in giving back to his community. Rubio is a former president of the Rotary Club of Old Town Temecula and serves on the board of directors of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Riverside County.

“I have always admired the work and presence of Michelle’s Place,” Rubio said. “Anything we can do to ease some pain, supply information and take some fear away is an organization I would like to be a part of.”

Fininis is the assistant hospital administrator and continuing care leader for Kaiser Permanente. Fininis has been a registered nurse and public health nurse for over 30 years and an oncology and home health and hospice registered nurse. She has lived in the southern Riverside area since 1979 and has served on the PTA board for Chester Morrison Elementary for two years.

“I have a passion to help others and understand the difficulties that patients and families experience with the tragedy of cancer,” Fininis said. “I would like to contribute to Michelle’s Place where there is a need to support the cause and activities.”

Bostre-Le is the special projects engineer at the city of Temecula with a passion for organizing fundraiser events for nonprofit organizations. She has served as the secretary of the Temecula Valley Soccer Academy and has helped organize several events and management materials that are still in use today. Bostre-Le has also joined the inaugural Michelle’s Place Walk of Hope committee to ensure event success.

“As a friend of two special ladies who had talked highly about Michelle’s Place, I found a place in my heart and wanted to assist in publicizing Michelle’s Place’s goals and raising funds for future needs,” Bostre-Le said. “I wanted the public to know what the resource center provides to the community.”

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing services and resources to individuals and families impacted by breast cancer. To learn more about Michelle’s Place, visit www.michellesplace.org or call (951) 699-5455.