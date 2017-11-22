Murrieta Police Officer’s Association hosts toy drive with the Rose Again Foundation

MURRIETA – The holidays can be a challenging time for foster children. The Murrieta Police Department has partnered with the Rose Again Foundation, a local nonprofit supporting foster and emancipated youth, to host a toy drive for the Bless the Children program. Bless the Children accepts donations of unwrapped toys, backpacks and gift cards to benefit foster children in the valley. The toy drive will take place Thanksgiving weekend, starting Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 27.

“Bless the Children was established to bless the foster and emancipated youth we serve. We want these precious lives to know that they are cared for, valued and not forgotten,” Rhonda Reinke, CEO of the Rose Again Foundation, said. “We are honored to be able to partner with the Murrieta Police Department to promote the program. For many foster families financial assistance does not fully cover the cost of caring for their child. Bless the Children helps lessen the financial burden while also showing love to the foster child.”

The Bless the Children toy drive was inspired by community members who contacted the Murrieta Police Department seeking ways to support foster children following the high-profile child abuse case, which took place in Murrieta just this past August. The police department selected the Rose Again Foundation as a reputable nonprofit in the region providing support to foster youth.

For more information on Bless the Children or Rose Again Foundation, visit www.RoseAgain.org.