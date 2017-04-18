National staffing franchise AtWork Group expands into San Diego County market

CARLSBAD – AtWork Group, an award-winning national staffing franchise, announced another expansion in California. The new franchise location was awarded to local entrepreneurs Gregg Hassler and Moses Rangel, whose Southern California-based AtWork franchise, located at 5375 Avenida Encinas, Ste. F, in Carlsbad, will provide staffing services to a variety of businesses throughout the San Diego County area. The new location is Hassler and Rangel’s third Southern California AtWork Group location.

“We’ve been extremely successful in satisfying the staffing needs of a multitude of clients and growing our franchise as a result,” Hassler said. “The fast-growing Southern California market, combined with AtWork’s national footprint, solid reputation and operational support, have allowed our experienced team to immediately begin making a difference in the area.”

The new Carlsbad location features a unique business model that encompasses both staffing and pre-employment screening divisions – making it a comprehensive hiring solution for job seekers and employers in the community. With more than 28 years personal experience in the field of staffing management, Hassler has a successful track record of opening and managing nearly 50 employment offices throughout the United States. Staffed by experienced professionals, AtWork Carlsbad holds more than 60 years of combined experience in staffing and human resources. The agency will supply local and regional employers with temporary, temp-to-hire and full-time placement services. Visit www.atworksocal.com to learn more.

“Southern California is a major focal point for entrepreneurs. Its well-established infrastructure for business development, combined with a lowering unemployment rate, makes it the ideal location for AtWork Group expansion,” Jason Leverant, president and chief operating officer of AtWork Group, said. “With Hassler and Rangel’s experience in the staffing industry, I am confident their business will soon grow to become a vital player in the area’s business growth and development.”

AtWork provides companies with flexible employment solutions with the highest level of service available. The group was named No. 139 on Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2016 “Franchise 500” list, fourth time ranking on Franchise Times’ “Top 200-plus” list, No. 2605 in Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5,000” list as well as securing a spot on Inavero’s 2017 “Best of Staffing Client and Talent Award” winners list.

For more information, visit www.atwork.com/atworkfranchising/ or call (972) 460-9295.