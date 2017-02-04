New dining experiences coming to Menifee

MENIFEE – Residents can enjoy more dining options locally in Menifee when Cafe Rio and Jamba Juice open in the Menifee Lakes Plaza shopping center at the corner of Newport Road and Antelope Road, the city’s Economic Development Department and the developer Muirfield Properties announced.

Cafe Rio and Jamba Juice will join a quality line-up at the under construction Menifee Lakes Plaza. The 150,000 square foot, high-traffic neighborhood center will feature health-conscious restaurants, retail shops, hotel and a 38,000 -square-foot LA Fitness center with state-of-the-art workout and cardio equipment and an indoor pool. The plaza will also feature a 12-pump Chevron gas station with 3,400 square foot convenience store, car wash and lube center. The neighborhood center is expected to open spring 2017.

“The city’s has been listening to our residents who want new dining and shopping options closer to home,” Mayor Neil Winter said. “We have been working hard to attract national-brand retailers to close the $400 million sales tax leakage gap in our city. “

Cafe Rio is a Mexican grill inspired by Mexico’s Rio Grande region, Southern Texas and New Mexico. The restaurant has over 85 locations, and Menifee will be its first location in Riverside County. Cafe Rio prides itself on using farm-to-table ingredients to make fresh food with handmade tortillas and salsas and promises the highest quality. For more information, please visit www.caferio.com .

Jamba Juice is a juice giant specializing in juices, smoothies and bowls, offering residents a health-conscious, quick-stop option in Menifee. Jamba Juice has over 800 locations where they serve wholesome ingredients to promote a healthy lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.jambajuice.com .

For more information on Menifee Lakes Plaza or development in Menifee, please contact Menifee’s Economic Development Department at (951) 672-6777.