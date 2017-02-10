New, minority owned electrical engineering consulting firm is sparking interest in California

MURRIETA – Winston Engineering LLC is a new startup based in Murrieta. The company is the brainchild of Anthony Winston III, P.E. and was conceived out of the need to provide affordable, concise and quality Electrical Engineering solutions for commercial and residential buildings. He also offers mechanical and plumbing engineering and design, as well as structural design for solar.

The company focuses on small and medium sized construction jobs. Owner Anthony Winston III, P.E. states “There aren’t a lot of affordable and accessible Electrical Engineering design company options for the small guys in construction.” The company has been in business since May 2015 and has steadily increased its portfolio month after month. To-date, Winston Engineering LLC has completed work for NASA, Starbucks, UCLA Bruins, CarMax, AMES Research Center, Costco Wholesale and Pechanga Casino just to name a few. The company also does solar design and recently completed the design for 11 affordable housing apartment complexes throughout the Los Angeles area.

The owner, Anthony Winston III, P.E.is a very bright and innovative electrical engineer. Originally from the Southside of Chicago, Illinois, he obtained his B.S. in Electrical Engineering with Emphasis in Power Transmission and Distribution at the Ira A. Fulton School of Engineering at Arizona State University in 2006. After working in the Defense Industry, Anthony decided to get his Professional Engineering (P.E.) License in California and focus on the power industry.

About Winston Engineering LLC

Winston Engineering LLC, owned by licensed Electrical Engineer Anthony Winston III, P.E., is a small, minority owned business that does Electrical Engineering Design, load calculations and solar design for residential and commercial. The company also offers mechanical, plumbing and structural engineering service, allowing all of their customers to get all of their engineering services in one place. For more information, please visit www.WinstonEngineeringLLC.com.

If you would like more information about Winston Engineering LLC’s services, please call/text Anthony Winston III, P.E. directly at (951) 708-6587 or email Anthony@WinstonEngineeringLLC.com.