An outstanding ‘Taste’ of the Hemet San Jacinto Valley

Termed an “outstanding success” by the Hemet San Jacinto Valley Chamber of Commerce and the “Visit San Jacinto Valley Tourism” organization was the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” at the Golden Village Palms RV Park in Hemet. It is estimated more than 1,000 visitors attended this special event as these photos by Valley News staffer Tony Ault show.
It is hard to estimate just how many residents and valley visitors took advantage of the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” at the Golden Village Palms RV Park but sponsors Hemet San Jacinto Chamber of Commerce officials estimate well over 1,000. The event offered tastes of delicious food served by Valley restaurants, local business displays, nonprofit organizations and entertainment groups. Tony Ault photo
At one point in the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo,” it was so crowded in the Golden Village RV Park clubhouse where dozens Hemet and San Jacinto businesses, restaurants and services were displaying their goods hundreds visited the outside patio to find tables and seats near the pool while enjoying some delicious food samples and networking. Tony Ault photo
DJ and singer Rob Robinson or “Rob” did an amazing job singing some of the best known old and new popular American songs during the “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” Jan. 30. He gave his performances without a break for more than two hours of the special event that drew more than 1,000 people. Tony Ault photo
Executive Director of the Hemet San Jacinto Chamber of Commerce Andy Anderson, left, Leslie Saint McLellan of Visit San Jacinto Tourism and Michael Carle, Chamber chairman from Golden Village Palms RV Park, take the stage at the RV park’s clubhouse overlooking a crowd of more than 1,000 that attended the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo. The trio were instrumental in bringing one of the largest crowds to a Chamber special event. Tony Ault photo
Walking through the clubhouse doors at the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” guests were greeted with the offering of a delicious desert cake by Maze Stone Restaurant Banquet Manager Reene Gomez and a server shown here. There were many tastes, along with beer and wine from restaurants and catering services in the Valley provided free for the two-hour exposition held at Golden Village Palms RV Park. Tony Ault photo
Former Hemet Mayor and president of the Ramona Bowl Amphitheater Board of Directors hands out a brochure inviting visitors to attend California state’s only Outdoor Play, “Ramona” coming up the last weekends of April and first weekend of May at the Ramona Bowl. The Ramona Bowl booth was one of dozens of businesses and service information tables available to Hemet and San Jacinto residents and tourists displayed at the “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo. Tony Ault photo
Hemet’s Los Vaqueros Mexican Restaurant owners Ken and Roxane Miskam where among the many other business owners personally greeting visitors and telling them about their businesses at the Jan. 30 Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” at the Golden Village Palms RV Park. Visitors had a taste of the delicious dishes served at the restaurant. Tony Ault photo
Hemet residents had an opportunity to talk to members of the Hemet Police Department at the police department table set up at the Jan. 30 “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo. Shown her from left, Motor Officer L. Ahl, Detective A. Paez, Police Chief Dave Brown, Patrol Officers T. Hall and C. Clinedinst. The Hemet Police Department with the recent passage of Measure U is now in the process of expanding its officers along with the Hemet Fire Department and emergency services. Tony Ault photo
Yolanda Saenz and Dee Cozart sit at the Hemet San Jacinto Chamber of Commerce table ready to tell businessmen and visitors about the city and plans to revitalize Historic Downtown Hemet to bring tourism back to the community’s businesses. The Chamber sponsored the “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” Jan. 30 at the Golden Village Palms RV Park. Tony Ault photo
