Pala donates 7,549 pounds of food to two charities

Pala Casino Spa & Resort team members donated more than 7,549 pounds to two local charities for distribution to the homeless during the holidays, including, from left to right, front row, Graciela Trevino, Graciela Lupercio, Claudette Tomlinson Graham and Mina Ganjen and in the back row, Allen To, Jamie Gardner, Robert O’Brien and Juan Nino Cruz. Courtesy photo

PALA – The team members of Pala Casino Spa & Resort donated 7,549 pounds of food to Brother Benno’s, the nonprofit, volunteer organization that serves the poor and homeless in northern San Diego County and to the Senior Citizens Service Center in Murrieta.

Pala conducted a holiday food drive that concluded, Nov. 10. Representatives from both charities received the food, Monday, Nov. 13.

“As our team members have done for so many community projects, they really came through again to help those in need this holiday season,” Bill Bembenek, Pala’s chief executive, said.

