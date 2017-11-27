Pala donates 7,549 pounds of food to two charities

PALA – The team members of Pala Casino Spa & Resort donated 7,549 pounds of food to Brother Benno’s, the nonprofit, volunteer organization that serves the poor and homeless in northern San Diego County and to the Senior Citizens Service Center in Murrieta.

Pala conducted a holiday food drive that concluded, Nov. 10. Representatives from both charities received the food, Monday, Nov. 13.

“As our team members have done for so many community projects, they really came through again to help those in need this holiday season,” Bill Bembenek, Pala’s chief executive, said.