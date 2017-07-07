Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac named one of the General Motors’ top performers

TEMECULA – Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac announced June 28 that the dealership has been recognized by General Motors as a “Business Elite” Mark of Excellence Dealer. Mark Hogland, the director General Motors Fleet, presented the prestigious award.

Once again, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is being recognized with this honor by General Motors. The commercial sales and service team at the dealership has now earned the award for the fourth consecutive year. The distinction is reserved for dealerships who exhibit exceptional professionalism and superior customer service, along with extraordinary growth of their commercial business.

“We had another great year in 2016 and are proud that our hard work has been recognized,” Terry Gilmore, president of Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac, said. “At Paradise, our commitment to complete customer satisfaction is our No. 1 goal. We treat each customer as a client as well as a friend, and we value that relationship. At Paradise, our family of employees continue to receive Chevrolet’s highest scores for customer satisfaction. We strive to exceed your expectations each time we are granted an opportunity, and keep you coming back for all your transportation needs. Our guiding principle is to provide a customer experience that is second to none, and we look forward to building on this in 2017.”

Out of General Motor’s approximately 4,500 dealerships across the United States, only about 640 have been named “Business Elite,” and Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac is one of only 10 Chevrolet Business Elite dealerships to receive the Mark of Excellence award.

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac in Temecula serves the greater San Diego, North County and the Temecula Valley. They offer a wide selection of vehicles and hope to make the car buying experience as quick and hassle free as possible. The dealership was recently recognized by Chevrolet as a Dealer of the Year for 2016. It is also committed to giving back to the community and generously supports numerous local charities in the area.