Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians contributes to Hurricane Harvey Relief efforts

Jessica Newton

Special to Valley News

In response to Hurricane Harvey’s devastating aftermath in Houston and other Texas communities, the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Indians in Southern California has committed to aiding relief efforts in three different ways.

The tribe will send $25,000 to the American Red Cross for rescue, food, shelter and medical expenses for those severely affected. These funds have already been sent to help those most in need of services.

Additionally, the tribally owned and operated Pechanga Resort and Casino team members will have the opportunity to contribute to the cause via an internal company website. Pechanga team members are thoroughly involved with charity organizations and have a history of donating invaluable time and funds to various organizations in need. The microsite will allow team members to easily donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey securely through payroll deduction and credit card transactions.

Lastly, the Pechanga Fire Department has sent one of their rescue specialists to Houston to contribute to the search and rescue efforts. Fire Captain and Rescue Specialist William Baker will represent Pechanga on a team of 14 Riverside county rescue specialists who will all be traveling to Texas.

“This is a devastating time for the people of Houston. Pechanga has always strived to support those in need through various fundraisers and charities and now through the direct support of rescue relief efforts,” Mark Macarro, Pechanga tribal chairman, said. “We hope this support can bring at least a small sense of comfort to victims of this natural disaster.”