Ponte Winery spreads cheer by giving throughout the year

TEMECULA – Since opening its doors in 2003, Ponte Winery has made a commitment to serving the local community. In 2016, Ponte gave over $22,000 in charitable donations to local organizations that provide for children in need.

“Giving back to the community has been a part of our operation for over a decade,” Managing Partner of Ponte Winery and Ponte Vineyard Inn Claudio Ponte said. “We take great pride in supporting these deserving organizations that provide life-changing services for children in need in the Temecula area.”

Two of those deserving organizations are Rancho Damacitas Children and Family Services and Oak Grove Center for Education, Treatment & the Arts. Ponte donates funds for various programs and needs throughout the year and holiday season for both organizations, in addition to hosting an annual summer movie night event. The 2016 event saw record-breaking numbers with over 500 attendees and $7,000 raised from sales that were donated directly to Rancho Damacitas.