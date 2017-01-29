Resolve to replace bad financial habits

Nathaniel Sillin

Special to Valley News

Most people have at least one bad financial habit. Whether it’s impulse shopping, forgetting to pay bills on time or putting off building that emergency fund, balancing what they want to do and what they should do is never easy. The New Year is the perfect time to identify potential financial weak points and replace bad habits with productive ones.

Start by identifying bad habits. Sometimes a bad financial habit is easy to identify. For example, there might be a growing stack of bills in the kitchen willfully being ignored. Others may be subtler, or perhaps they’ve become so ingrained that they are done without thinking twice about it.

Not sure where to start? Look through previous months’ expenses to help identify expensive trends or one-off purchases that are part of a larger theme. Online or paper bank statements can make this particularly simple. If people have a budget, they likely already compare projected spending with actual spending on a monthly basis; if not, this might be a good time to start.

There are a few common bad financial habits people might recognize, including paying bills after the due date; paying only the minimum required on bills; ignoring bills and letting them go to collections; putting off saving for retirement or for a rainy day; impulse shopping or retail therapy; not keeping track of how much debt they have or taking on debt to pay for something that they don’t currently need.

Ultimately, all of these bad habits lead to spending more than is earned, and in some cases, bad habits can have a cascading effect.

Try to figure out what’s driving the behavior. Figure out what triggers the behavior, and consider the perceived reward after repeating the habit before actually changing a habit. However, triggers and rewards aren’t always obvious.

For example, people buy big-ticket items when they’re on sale because people want to feel like they’re accomplishing something by saving so much. Perhaps a person could foster a similar feeling of accomplishment by investing the money in a tax-deferred retirement account and calculating how much it’ll be worth after years of compound interest.

Aim for these healthy financial habits. What habits should people try to adopt first? Budgeting is certainly a worthy activity, but also consider the following mix of behaviors and specific objectives that can help keep finances in order.

Pay bills on time. In addition to avoiding late-payment fees, making on-time payments is one of the most important factors in determining credit score.

Make paying down debt a priority. Rather than accruing interest, make a point to pay down debts as quickly as possible.

Build and maintain an emergency fund. Having three to six months’ worth of living expenses in savings can help cushion the blow from a financial or personal setback. Start with a goal to put $1,000 aside and build toward the full emergency fund.

Save for retirement. Putting aside a percentage of a person’s income for retirement, invest the money within a tax-advantage account, such as a 401(k) or individual retirement account. Find a comfortable contribution amount to start with, and try to increase it at least once during the year.

Plan all large purchases. To help prevent impulse shopping from draining a budget, resolve to wait at least one day before buying anything that costs over $100 or whatever amount makes sense for individual budgets. If there a large purchase coming up, start saving early by setting a little money aside from each paycheck.

Consider asking others for input during this process. Especially if people are having trouble identifying a bad habit or finding the motivation to change, sometimes an outside perspective can help.

The bottom line is making a resolution to replace bad financial habits with healthy ones this year. Start by identifying the habits that need to change and trying to figure out the trigger and reward that surround the behavior. Try to replace that behavior with something positive. After identifying and trying to change personal financial habits, consider the financial practices shared with a spouse or significant other.

Nathaniel Sillin directs Visa’s financial education programs. To follow Practical Money Skills on Twitter, visit www.twitter.com/PracticalMoney.