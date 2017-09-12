Riverside resident is second winner in Altura Credit Union dream vacation giveaway

RIVERSIDE – Evan Bryan, an Altura Credit Union member from Riverside, is the second winner in the credit union’s “Visit Your Dream Destination” giveaway. The vacation giveaway is Altura’s way of thanking its members as it celebrates its 60th anniversary during 2017. Bryan and his wife, Cheyann Lee Wetteland, have been members for nearly three years.

Bryan was among the three finalists in the July drawing, which took place at Altura’s Stoneridge branch.

“I’m stunned,” Bryan said. “This is extra special because my wife and I didn’t get a honeymoon. I’m very appreciative. This is a fantastic surprise.”

Altura members can earn multiple contest entries every time they swipe their Altura debit or credit card to make a purchase, as well as when they submit a completed loan application or apply for a checking account. Altura membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Riverside and San Diego counties and selected cities in San Bernardino and Orange counties.

Nonmembers can enter by completing a write-in entry form. Complete contest details are available on Altura’s website, www.alturacu.com.

The dream vacation giveaway contest is part of Altura’s 60th anniversary celebration taking place throughout the year. Two more vacations will be awarded this year. For more information on Altura, visit www.alturacu.com, or call (888) 883-7228.