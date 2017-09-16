Santa Rosa Plateau Nature Education Foundation named Nonprofit of the Year by Murrieta Chamber of Commerce

MURRIETA – The Santa Rosa Plateau Nature Education Foundation was named Nonprofit Service Organization of the Year Saturday, Aug. 19. The nonprofit is entering its 15th year of fostering youth environmental stewardship by providing environmental education programs in southwest Riverside County. The recognition was presented at the Murrieta Chamber of Commerce’s 57th annual awards celebration at the Pechanga Resort and Casino.

The foundation’s mission is to educate and empower youth to appreciate, preserve and protect nature.

“We are a unique philanthropic niche with a focus on providing our young citizens experiences that reconnect them to nature and guide them toward a life of environmental stewardship,” Executive Director Ginger Greaves said. “We are beyond excited to receive this award from the business community and are uplifted by the recognition.”

Since 2003, the organization has served schools and students in 10 southwest Riverside school districts, over 112,000 youth in grades 3-12 and raised approximately $2,100,000 to support an Environmental Education Pathway program. The program consists of seven nature education and habitat studies components and a scholarship program for graduating seniors who are pursuing studies in the environmental sciences. Using the Santa Rosa Plateau Ecological Reserve and local creeks and rivers as outdoor classrooms and field work sites, the programs are also designed to support classroom teachers by augmenting their science and environmental science curriculum requirements.

Programs are supported by membership, special events and grants. To volunteer, become a member or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit www.srpf.org, email info@srpf.org or call (800) 369-4620.