Snowbird interest growing again in the Hemet San Jacinto Valley

Twitter is the choice of President Donald Trump on social media and the Hemet San Jacinto Chamber of Commerce is in agreement, after the “Visit San Jacinto Valley Tourism” blogger page received more than a million “tweets” about the Valley’s travel opportunities.

The idea for the Visit San Jacinto Valley Tourism internet site continuing to attract tourism bloggers from throughout the United States was the idea of Hemet City Mayor Linda Krupa, former Hemet Mayor and Ramona Bowl Amphitheater Board Member Lori Van Arsdale, Hemet City Manager Alex Meyerhoff, Hemet Chamber of Commerce Chairman Michael Carle and Leslie Saint McClellan, creator of internet site. Their interest: Simply to bring tourism from throughout the nation and the world to the Hemet San Jacinto Valley for its bountiful attractions.

The idea was the springboard for Leslie Saint McClellan, with little money, to create the webpage www.visitsanjacintovalley.com.

“The cities have been building the tourism trade for the past four years,” McClellan said. Commissioned to find ways to build the Valley tourism trade she said she was speaking at a tourism conference in Toronto, Canada, about three years ago, when a travel blogger, Deb Thompson from Michigan, approached her. The blogger represented a group of travel bloggers called the Midwest Travel Bloggers who write their findings about tourist destinations across America. “I was surprised when she said she was a snowbird blogger.” Visitors that come from Canada and other colder climates in the nation are called “snowbirds.”

It was her cue to tell Thompson that Hemet and San Jacinto were once a major “snowbird” destination and invited her to come visit the Valley for the winter and at Hemet’s “Chateau,” a city-owned home near Simpson Park.

McClellan said Thompson, with her daughter, with the approval of the then city economic development director accepted the invitation in 2015. It was a well-planned five-week visit. Thompson was so impressed with the valley climate, its attractions and people she went home and made arrangements with the Midwest Travel Bloggers, at mostly their cost, to visit the valley for three nights Oct. 19-22, 2016, McClelland said.

The bloggers group of about 10, several of whom are from California, were provided a whirlwind fun trip to many of the outstanding tourist attractions in the Valley like the Ramona Bowl, historic downtown Hemet, Diamond Valley Lake and Idyllwild. The only requirement for their visit was for each of them to write two blogs on what they saw and enjoyed on their trip.

The group, so impressed with what they saw on the visit blogged their accounts and, according to McClellan, in that time period the bloggers posts consisted of 600 tweets delivered to 10,894,106 Twitter timelines and 76 Instagram posts delivered to 381,316 Instagram feeds. The Chamber estimated the actions had a combined advertising value of more than $56,000.

But more than that, the bloggers from California, will be returning to Hemet to revisit and take in the upcoming “Ramona Pageant” at the Ramona Bowl and be staying as guests at the Golden Village Palms RV Park. It is a promise they will again send out more favorable blogs to bring thousands more tweets and Instagrams about the attractions in the Hemet San Jacinto Valley.

“It has been a rousing success,” McClellan said during an interview at the “Taste of the Valley & Business Expo” at the Golden Village Palms RV Park Jan. 30.

McClellan said the city of Hemet and San Jacinto’s effort in bringing tourism to the valley earned a California Association for Local Economic Development award.

Now that Visit San Jacinto Valley Tourism is beginning to reach its goals, McClelland hinted that the organization may soon be turned over to the Hemet San Jacinto Chamber of Commerce who will continue its efforts in bringing more and more tourism to the Valley and the attraction it has to thousands more Snowbirds from throughout the North American continent.

More can be learned about the attractions and blogs about the Hemet San Jacinto Valley on the internet at www.visitsanjacintovalley.com or on the chamber website at www.hsjvc.com. The Chamber’s monthly magazine “The Chat” in its winter 2017 edition has the story on “How Snowbirds Help the San Jacinto Valley.” The HSJ Chamber offices are located at 615 N. San Jacinto St. in Hemet. Phone (951) 658-3211.