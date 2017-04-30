Supervisors approve rezone, conditional use permit for Rancho California microbrewery

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a rezone and conditional use permit which will allow a microbrewery in Rancho California.

The supervisors’ 4-0 vote April 11 rezoned the 2.16-acre parcel from industrial park to manufacturing-service commercial, while allowing a 37,698-square-foot microbrewery production, tasting and warehouse facility.

The land is east of Winchester Road, west of Briggs Road and south of Benton Road. In July 2016, a certificate of parcel merger was recorded which merged three legal parcels into a single parcel.

The conditional use permit also allows beer tastings, beer tours, beer club activities and brewers’ trade association events as well as the facility itself. The warehouse will be 28,451 square feet, and approximately 22,000 square feet of that is expected to be dedicated to wine storage for local wineries, which is allowed under manufacturing-service commercial zoning. The brewery itself will be 3,861 square feet, and the bar, tasting area and patio will encompass 2,347 square feet. An additional 3,039 square feet will be used for office space. The two-story structure will have a height of 35 feet.

The facility will also include 72 on-site parking spaces, including two spaces which meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a loading space and 29,580 square feet of landscaping.

The tasting room and touring areas may operate from 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. The warehouse, which is not open to the public, may operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. The tasting room peak hours are anticipated to be between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the traffic study estimates that 15 to 44 average daily peak trips will be generated. The expected employee commute figures were based on five or six microbrewery staff members and two warehouse employees. No more than two employees are anticipated for the wine storage facility.

Electric boilers and glycol tanks for cooling will be used in the processing area. The cold storage for the wine will maintain a temperature between 56 degrees and 64 degrees Fahrenheit.

The microbrewery would require an Alcoholic Beverage Commission Type 23 license which is a non-retail license for small beer manufacturing. No Type 23 licenses are within the nearby area, so the alcoholic beverage license was determined not to have a negative impact to the community.