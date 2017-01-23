Supervisors approve Southern California Edison reimbursement agreement for Clinton Keith Road extension

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved a reimbursement agreement between the county and Southern California Edison for the relocation of SCE facilities which will be required as part of the Clinton Keith Road extension. The supervisors’ 4-0 vote Dec. 6, with John Benoit absent, authorizes payment of $510,212 to SCE to relocate the distribution lines which are in conflict with the road improvement activity.

In June 2015, the county supervisors authorized the advertisement for bids for a contract to extend Clinton Keith Road from Whitewood Road to Trois Valley Street. The city of Murrieta completed the extension of Clinton Keith Road from Interstate 215 to state Route 79, and an adjacent development took responsibility for the extension segment between Trois Valley Street and Leon Road which will include access to state Route 79 from Leon Road and Max Gillis Boulevard.

The property rights of Southern California Edison for its 12,000-volt facilities between Whitewood Road and Menifee Road required relocation agreements of the transmission poles, conductors, and associated equipment from the SCE-owned easements to county right of way with the county funding the full cost of the relocation. The June 2015 action advertising the construction contract also included an addendum to the supplemental environmental impact report addressing the utility relocation as well as the phasing of the construction to widen Clinton Keith Road to six lanes.

In August 2015, the county supervisors approved a facilities relocation agreement for the segment between Whitewood Road and Leon Road, and the supervisors also approved a joint-use agreement with SCE for the relocation of lines between the Murrieta city limit and Warm Springs Creek. The joint-use agreement approved placing the facilities within the Clinton Keith Road right of way and called for a separate facilities relocation agreement once negotiations were completed.

The roadway excavation work which has been completed required the relocation of poles and conductors from Clinton Keith Road onto a temporary construction easement, and in March 2014, the county supervisors approved a payment to SCE of $591,701 for the county’s portion of the relocation cost. The current $510,212.68 payment covers the relocation of the poles and conductors to a permanent position within the Clinton Keith Road right of way. The $1,101,913 total cost will be funded with Clinton Keith Road Community Facilities District revenue.