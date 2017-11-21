Taylor honored with five Press Club awards

SAN DIEGO – Village News affiliate Nathalie Taylor was honored with five awards at the San Diego Press Club’s 44th Annual Excellence in Journalism Awards Banquet held Oct. 24 at Jacobs Center Market Creek.

Continuing her tradition of writing excellence, she took home two first place awards, two second place awards and one third place award. Since 2004 she has won 64 San Diego County journalism awards. Four of the articles were published in the Village News, and one was a 2017 Sourcebook Magazine article (Village News Inc.). Taylor also took most of the photographs that accompanied the articles.

In the Entertainment category, she took a first for, “The Journey of Peggy Callahan – Hollywood and Beyond,” published in the 2017 Sourcebook Magazine. The article highlights Peggy’s adventures as wife to actor James Callahan, and personal assistant to Golden Globe winner George Hamilton.

In the Restaurant Review category, she took a first place award for, “Trupiano’s Italian Bistro – A Delicious Part of Fallbrook’s Fabric,” (Village News – 11/20/2016). Excerpts: “When I first stuck my fork into the dessert I felt like I was destroying a work of art.” “Italian food has always been a combination of boldness and grace…One culinary master who brings life to food with this range of flavors – swirling them on his artist’s palette – is Faro Trupiano.”

Taylor also took a third place in Restaurant Review with, “Tonino Restaurant & Wine Bar is a Gusto-filled Culinary Journey.” (Village News – 11/4/2016). An excerpt: “…the atmosphere was brimming with cheer. Happy chatter and music rose to every corner of the restaurant…it made me feel like I was an extra in some Italian movie.”

Taylor’s second place awards were in Travel categories. For Travel/International she was honored for her story, “Vibrant, Historic and Fragrant Tallinn,” (Village News -1/19/2017). Her vivid descriptions take you to the cultural capital of Estonia. “Tallinn, Estonia is a cauldron of scents and sounds and colors. Peeling away the layers is like peeling an onion, all the layers are pungent and demand their own attention.”

In the Travel/Domestic category she took second for, “Stirring the Senses in Juneau, Alaska,” (Village News-1/22/2017). Taylor chronicled a week in the city on Alaska’s Inside Passage. Her story was accompanied by stunning photographs of the mountains and glaciers. An excerpt: “When I watched my 93-year-old mother cradle a slick chunk of 200-year-old glacial ice in her hands – I could not fathom how she could be holding a piece of ice that had her age beat by over 100 years.”

Taylor, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, has been seated on the advisory board for Cal Poly’s College of Liberal Arts since 2011. Since 2015, she has been a San Diego Press Club Honorary Committee member. Taylor has been a Reeder Media affiliate since 2003 and freelances through her business, Krona Publications.